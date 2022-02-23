The Union Pines girls basketball team picked up a win Tuesday night in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs against the J.H. Rose Rampants. The Vikings started off strong, and despite some struggle, managed to pull out the 46-33 win at home to advance.
The Vikings (16-11) started off strong, jumping out to a 13-4 lead fast and kept the momentum going leading 17-4 to start the second. Union Pines struggled in the second quarter, which gave momentum to J.H. Rose and put the Rampants back in the game. The Vikings kept fighting, holding onto the lead 24-17 at the half. The Rampants started off strong, trimming the Vikings leads from time to time but strong scoring from Sara Adams helped keep the Vikings dancing. Union Pines plays at Southern Durham Thursday at 6 p.m.
“Our seniors and reserves stepped up and hit big shots, we knew coming in that they would contain Adams and Aaliyah. It was a total team effort, and we had a motto on the board saying, ‘No excuse. No regrets.’ So I just reminded them that they can’t make any excuses,” Union Pines coach Annisa Little said. “Same thing, no excuse and no regrets and just go in there and play our style of basketball.”
Adams led the way for the Vikings finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Balser followed with nine points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Meghan McCaskill contributed with six points and nine rebounds and Taryn Pekala with six points.
“We knew we had to stay patient and the ball game was our way, we were up and we just had to run our offense the way coach told us and that was layups only, swinging the ball around and playing great defense to keep the game in our hands,” Adams said on the win.
Vikings Fall Short in Loss
The Union Pines boys basketball team was knocked off at home Tuesday night in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs in a close one to the E.E Smith Golden Bulls. From a fast and physical game, the Vikings and Bulls put up a fight and in the end, it was the visitors that got the win, 64-62.
The Bulls (15-9) started off strong and did not look back, combining for a total of 35 points in the first and second quarter to lead by 15 points at the half. Then the second half came where the Vikings (18-7) with the same story, but on a different day turned the game around with their second-half momentum.
They started off the third going on a 8-2 run in the first four minutes and found themselves within five points with 2 1/2 minutes to go in the third quarter. Trailing by one to start the fourth, Jack Adair hit a 3-pointer to give the Vikings the 45-43 lead, which they held onto until E.E Smith took back the lead with key free throw shots with 24 seconds left. The Vikings fell short at the buzzer on a missed layup.
“They have been relentless all season, they have impressed the state and no one was expecting us to be where we are. This team has rejuvenated me as a coach, they have made me just work harder because of how they work,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said. “It’s been awesome to coach most of them. (The seniors) have worked really hard from last spring through the summer.”
Stevenson Haskell led the way finishing with 19 points followed by Adair with 13. Kelby Wright contributed with eight points.