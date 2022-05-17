PXL_20220513_231255380.MP.jpg

The Union Pines girls track and field team celebrates a second-place finish at the 3A Mideast regional this past weekend.

 Contributed

The Union Pines girls track and field team brought back hardware this weekend after finishing second in the 3A Mideast regional track meet over the weekend, with nine members of the team qualifying for states.

The Vikings’ team total of 89 points was second to Durham School of the Arts’ 111 team points in the meet hosted at Franklinton.

Senior Zoie Vela came in third in the 100-meter dash, finishing in a time of 12.54 seconds. She followed up with a third-place finish in the 200 meters in a time of 26.14 seconds.

Sophomore Annika Stark finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.77 seconds, and third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.73 seconds. She came in third in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 2 inches, and fourth in the triple jump with her distance of 34 feet, 1 inch.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Laura Caviness, Clara Kellner, McKinzie Valdez and Sophia Siquig won the event in a time of 10 minutes, 24 seconds.

Senior Madison Bryant finished second in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet.

Junior McKylee Wilkerson came in third in the pole vault clearing 7 feet, 6 inches.

Senior Sara Adams came in third in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet.

On the boys side, senior Hudson Hayes qualified with a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters in a time of 10 minutes, 3 seconds.

Sophomore Christian Leak win the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.Senior Noland Chappell finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 8 inches.

Pinecrest will send a large contingent as well to the state championship after a strong showing at the 4A Mideast regional hosted at Apex Friendship.

FSz4MYbWQAILJ-y.jpeg

Several of the Pinecrest boys track and field athletes who qualified for states after top four finishes at the 4A Mideast regional championship.

Junior Zack Gilbertson won the 1,600 meter race in a time of 4 minutes, 21 seconds. He also finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 56 seconds.

Senior Adrian Archer took second in the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 31 seconds, finishing less than a second behind Green Hope’s Gavin Hansen in first place.

Junior Nahjiir Seagraves finished second in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.78 seconds, coming in one-hundredth of a second behind Riverside’s Jadrien Bumidang.

The 4x200 meter relay team came in third in a time of 1 minute, 29 seconds.

Junior Shaun Thomas finished second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.

On the girls side, Junior Lauren Wimberly finished fourth in the 3,200-meter race in 11 minutes, 45 seconds. Sophomore Deja Wells finished fourth in the triple jump, registering a mark of 35 feet, 7 inches.

FSzN9_lWQAEfrpH.jpeg

North Moore sends three athletes to the state championships.

At the 1A Mideast regional hosted at Franklinton, three North Moore athletes qualified for the 1A state championship, with two claiming a pair of first-place finishes in their respective events.

Sophomore Michael Copeland finished first in the 110-meter hurdles, in a time of 16.43 seconds, and also in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.82 seconds.

Junior Kamren Clark won the high jump and long jump. In the high jump, he cleared 6 feet, 4 inches, and he marked 21 feet, 2 inches in the long jump.

Sophomore Antonio Moore came in fourth in the triple jump to qualify for states.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days