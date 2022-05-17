The Union Pines girls track and field team brought back hardware this weekend after finishing second in the 3A Mideast regional track meet over the weekend, with nine members of the team qualifying for states.
The Vikings’ team total of 89 points was second to Durham School of the Arts’ 111 team points in the meet hosted at Franklinton.
Senior Zoie Vela came in third in the 100-meter dash, finishing in a time of 12.54 seconds. She followed up with a third-place finish in the 200 meters in a time of 26.14 seconds.
Sophomore Annika Stark finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.77 seconds, and third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.73 seconds. She came in third in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 2 inches, and fourth in the triple jump with her distance of 34 feet, 1 inch.
The 4x800 meter relay team of Laura Caviness, Clara Kellner, McKinzie Valdez and Sophia Siquig won the event in a time of 10 minutes, 24 seconds.
Senior Madison Bryant finished second in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet.
Junior McKylee Wilkerson came in third in the pole vault clearing 7 feet, 6 inches.
Senior Sara Adams came in third in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet.
On the boys side, senior Hudson Hayes qualified with a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters in a time of 10 minutes, 3 seconds.
Sophomore Christian Leak win the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.Senior Noland Chappell finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 8 inches.
Pinecrest will send a large contingent as well to the state championship after a strong showing at the 4A Mideast regional hosted at Apex Friendship.
Junior Zack Gilbertson won the 1,600 meter race in a time of 4 minutes, 21 seconds. He also finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 56 seconds.
Senior Adrian Archer took second in the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 31 seconds, finishing less than a second behind Green Hope’s Gavin Hansen in first place.
Junior Nahjiir Seagraves finished second in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.78 seconds, coming in one-hundredth of a second behind Riverside’s Jadrien Bumidang.
The 4x200 meter relay team came in third in a time of 1 minute, 29 seconds.
Junior Shaun Thomas finished second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.
On the girls side, Junior Lauren Wimberly finished fourth in the 3,200-meter race in 11 minutes, 45 seconds. Sophomore Deja Wells finished fourth in the triple jump, registering a mark of 35 feet, 7 inches.
At the 1A Mideast regional hosted at Franklinton, three North Moore athletes qualified for the 1A state championship, with two claiming a pair of first-place finishes in their respective events.
Sophomore Michael Copeland finished first in the 110-meter hurdles, in a time of 16.43 seconds, and also in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.82 seconds.
Junior Kamren Clark won the high jump and long jump. In the high jump, he cleared 6 feet, 4 inches, and he marked 21 feet, 2 inches in the long jump.
Sophomore Antonio Moore came in fourth in the triple jump to qualify for states.
