Union Pines Vikings goalkeeper Kadence Miller (1), Leah Morris (23), and Pinecrest Patriots midfielder Heather Samson (24) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Thursday.
Union Pines Vikings Grace Queen (18) celebrates her corner kick goal with Eva Reinhardt (20), Briana St. Louis (12), and Taryn Pekala (4) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Thursday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Pinecrest, 2-1 to split the season with the Patriots.
The Union Pines girls soccer team defeated the Pinecrest Patriots Thursday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The Vikings struck first on their rivals and used a timely second-half goal to earn a 2-1 win.
The Vikings (12-7-1 10-1 Sandhills) scored the first goal of the game in the 16th minute on a corner kick from Grace Queen that curved into the bottom of the goal on the right side. Both sides engaged in a defensive battle as the Vikings held the 1-0 lead into the half.
“I liked the intensity we brought out from the beginning and even in the ending. We never gave up, and we were always on the ball no matter what and we played as a team,” Union Pines senior goalie Kadence Miller said.
“That’s exactly what the game plan was when we played them at their place. I thought we were too passive. I didn’t think we pressed the issue, and today we were going to press the issue win or lose and I think we pressed the issue and it showed,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “We came out and we adhered to what we wanted to do for our game plan. We got a little bit lost in the second half with it ,but got it back together and pretty much shut things down in the last 10 minutes.”
Coming out of the half, the Patriots (14-5, 11-1 Sandhills) tied the game in the 49th minute on a goal by Abby Pittman. But the Vikings had an answer two minutes later with a Tayrn Pekala goal that was assisted by Queen to give the Vikings the lead back. Miller managed to keep Pinecrest from tying the game or even turning the game in the visitors’ favor with key saves.
“Honestly I was cool, just trying to keep our team in it. I didn’t want a remake of last time, so I didn’t want to make any mistakes. I was ready for anything that was coming my way,” Miller said.
The loss snapped a 13-game win streak for the Patriots.
“I thought our girls played with heart again, especially our key players. The other girls have to step up. Queen hit that really good corner kick at the beginning of the match. It was phenomenal. I thought Union Pines was a little bit more organized tonight, a little bit more possession, a little bit more hardness in them from the first match, but still proud of my girls,” Pinecrest coach Tyler Herbst said. “This loss is going to be a bad taste in our mouth so the girls will be fired up for next week no doubt.”
Both teams turn to conference tournament play next week. Times, dates and matchups will be announced in the coming days for the conference tournament.
“It’s great. We love the fans, they give us so much hope and they help us out a lot,” Miller said. “We did start off rough with Northwest Guilford, but we’ve definitely made a comeback from that, and even though we did lose in the Chapel Hill game we still played amazingly. I see us making it really far, winning the conference championship and going in strong and making it far in the playoffs.”
“We want to play good competition, so if we have everybody gunning for us, that’s great. That means something. Maybe some things work out then we’ll meet them again,” Horwath said.
Following the game, the top two seeds for the conference tournament were decided after both teams split the conference regular season title. Union Pines won the draw and will be the higher seed next week.