Due to positive COVID-19 cases among members of the Union Pines football team, the Vikings entered into quarantine this week and will miss their season opener as a result.
With the team out for 14 days, Union Pines will miss the first game of the season at home against Montgomery Central.
“It is what it is and we just have to roll with the punches,” Union Pines head coach Jason Trousdale said. “It’s not a great situation so now we will see how we can respond.”
The team is expected to go back to practice in full by Aug. 24, if there are no other issues that come during that period. The Week 2 football game at Gray’s Creek will remain as scheduled.
The JV football team had no players test positive and they are able to return to practice Friday afternoon and play next Thursday at Montgomery Central. The 14 vaccinated varsity players are allowed to return to practice immediately, Trousdale said, but those unvaccinated will return by Aug. 24.
In the meantime, the coaching staff has set up a schedule to check in with the players for the next week and a half to plan for the season opener and set up workout schedules.
“It would be really good to get everybody back together for three practices to prepare for Gray’s Creek. We know it will be a challenge to prepare for a game like that,” Trousdale said. “That will just show us what kind of coaches we are and see how serious the kids are that were quarantined to get out there and work out on their own to stay in shape. If they don’t, that first game will be an uphill battle.”
With the loss of the Week 1 game, Union Pines has already started looking to fill the bye week in its schedule on Sept. 24.
“It would be awesome to play anybody and it would be great to have a home game since we lost this game,” Trousdale said. “We are willing to play against anybody, no matter who they are.”
No Moore County football team went into COVID protocols in the spring 2021 season.
With the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced this summer that it would not be enforcing statewide COVID-19 guidelines; the decisions for protocols fall on the Local Education Agency and the local Health Departments.
For the start of the sports season, Moore County Schools athletes and coaches have been required to wear masks for indoor sporting events and football teams are wearing masks on their helmets.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.