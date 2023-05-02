Union Pines sophomore Jacob Williams said he has grown up coming to baseball games at the school for as long as he remembered, and some of the matchups he remembered the most was when the Vikings took on rival Pinecrest.
Williams never saw Union Pines come out on top against the Patriots, despite all the games he had been to, and Monday night he stood in position to make it become a reality.
“I knew something special was going to happen tonight. Whenever you have a cross town rivalry matchup, it’s always special,” Williams said. “(Pinecrest pitcher) Noah Arnett is a good arm, committed to a good school, so going in I was a little nervous because I had dreamed of this my whole life.”
The dream became a reality when Williams hit a bloop single into shallow right field on a full count offering from Arnett with two outs and the bases loaded. Pinecrest outfielder J.D. Scarbrough’s diving attempt couldn’t secure the ball, two runs scored, and the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 5-4 win at home.
The win was the first win for the Vikings over Pinecrest in baseball since April 2012.
“We talked about it this past week that for whatever reason, at Union Pines you see that (Pinecrest) ‘P’ and everybody locks up, no matter what sport that is,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “We talked about changing the culture as far as that goes, not just for baseball, but for Union Pines as a whole.”
Coming up to bat in the bottom of the seventh in a 4-3 deficit, Union Pines (12-12, 6-6 Sandhills) went on the offensive against Pinecrest (20-4, 10-2 Sandhills). Base hit after base hit put runners on, and a single to center field nearly tied the game, but Pinecrest center fielder Ryan Norris roped a throw to the plate to get Union Pines’ Mayson Dear out for the second out of the inning.
Two batters later, Williams dug in for his at-bat.
“When (Pinecrest assistant coach) Ricky (Young) went out to talk to their guy, I asked him if he was ready to make a memory. He said he was,” Marion said. “He’s up here three or four days a week in the morning. I come to school, and he’s out there hitting, and it’s paid off. I told him, ‘Keep the same swing you’ve had the last six weeks and take a deep breath.’ He did a great job.”
Dear took command in the game on the mound early on, and also in the third inning at the plate. One inning earlier, the only run on the scoreboard came from a Bryant Kimbrell homer off Dear, and the Viking senior tied it up with a towering homer to left field.
“I had a feeling it was going to be my last home game. I told the boys I was going to leave it all out on the field for them, and that’s exactly what I did. I pitched as far as I could go and I battled at the plate,” Dear said. “They did their thing and played defense behind me, and it all came together there at the end.”
Dear had two hits in the game, and struck out 11 batters in his six innings on the mound.
“Dear was really good. Honestly probably some of the best we’ve seen all year. The slider gave us trouble all night,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “We’ve got to be better than that. It just is what it is.
“Tonight came down to executing, and I thought coach Marion did a great job.”
The Patriots pushed three runs across in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead, with two runs scored on a Hunter Huneycutt double.
One inning later, the Vikings cut the lead to 4-3 after RBI hits from Austin Mooring and Hunter Meeds. Both batters had three hits each in the game.
“They didn’t give up,” Dear said. “That one run, it’s not going to make us sit down in the dugout. We’re all going to be amped up in there. We saw that in the bottom of the seventh with hit after hit after hit.”
Now entering the postseason, the Vikings see this win as a chance to build confidence when the season really counts.
“That was huge. They’re a powerhouse 4A school. They were the state championship runner-up last year. That for us is the biggest confidence booster of the year. We know we can compete at a high level. We just did it tonight. If we keep competing there, we’ve got a chance,” Dear said.
Pinecrest is the top seed in the conference tournament.
Union Pines Softball Routs Pinecrest in Five Innings
Feeding off energy from its dugout, the Union Pines softball team’s bats exploded for big offensive innings in all four at-bats against Pinecrest at home Monday.
“I feel like the higher the energy the more runs we’re going to score. We can keep it going longer,” Union Pines senior Maddie Wagner said.
With chants and cheering that could be heard from well past the field, Union Pines scored 20 or more runs for the third time this season in a 21-4 win in five innings.
“I just think the energy is really high, and we want everyone to do the best they can,” senior Marissa Fuller said. “When it shows, it’s just exciting for everybody.”
The game marked senior night for the Vikings (12-7, 9-3 Sandhills) as the team continued in an upward trajectory at the right time.
“I can’t come up with enough adjectives to describe them. They’re just players, and they like to play. They’re athletes, they’re athletic, and they’re tremendous students,” Union Pines coach Mike Jarman said of his seniors.
Senior outfielder Alison DeMasi had two hits and drove home three runs in the game, including an RBI hit in the seven-run bottom of the second inning.
“I think it’s a lot better of an environment. Everyone is more easygoing and happy to be here,” DeMasi said. “That has just translated into our play.”
Nine Viking batters had at least one hit in the win, led by freshman Kileigh Cameron with five hits and three RBIs, and sophomore Trinity Whitt with four hits and six RBIs.
“Throughout the whole lineup, we ate. We did what we needed to do,” Fuller said.
Wagner pitched a complete game, striking out six batters in five innings of work for the Vikings.
“Coach (Hannah) Tyner was really fired up tonight. She played here and this was a big game for her,” Jarman said. “What she’s done with our pitchers, and what she’s provided leadership-wise for these young girls has been incredible.”
Tyner also provides a relaxing presence, alongside calling pitches, for Wagner.
“She just knows how to calm me down. She could be talking about the most random thing, or be talking about softball, but it calms me down and it helps me get focused again,” Wagner said. “It’s nice to have that in case I’m struggling.”
Pinecrest’s offense found success early against Wagner, scoring at least one run in each of the first three innings.
“They did a good job at swinging good pitches. Take bad pitches and swing at good pitches. I thought they were aggressive, which I’ve been trying to preach all year, and we got a few balls to fall,” Pinecrest coach Jesse Register said. “In the end, no matter how hard we hit, they caught it. This game will try you.”
Addisyn Stayskal hit a homer for Pinecrest in the second inning. The sophomore, as well as Macey Jackson, Donaka Owens and Anjali Williams, each had one RBI for the Patriots.
The conference tournament starts for Union Pines at home against Richmond Wednesday, and Pinecrest plays Hoke County at home Tuesday in the consolation tournament.
“I want to see them fight until the last out. For the most part, they have. I don’t feel like they’ve give up on me. They fought in every game,” Register said.
