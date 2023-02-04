The Union Pines wrestling program suffered its second straight loss in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state dual finals to Fred T. Foard, 54-24, in Greensboro Saturday, but growth was evident for the Vikings.
After claiming two wins last year when the teams met in the 3A state title bout, Union Pines claimed five wins, including a pair from its senior captains in the match against the Tigers.
Brother Keaton and Jayden Crawford provided an early lift in the match with two wins after the Tigers took a 12-0 lead in the first two matches.
Keaton won a close 8-6 decision behind a reversal with 19 seconds left for the first win at 113 pounds, and Jayden claimed his 100th high school victory with a second-period pin.
Fred T. Foard won the next five matches, with the win at 152 pounds sealing the title at a 42-9 margin.
Union Pines won three of the final five bouts, using second-period pins from Sophomore Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds and junior Nicholas Mascolino. Senior Colton Collins won a 6-4 decision to close out the match at 220 pounds.
Union Pines senior Dustin Maness was named the team’s sportsmanship award winner before the match.
Union Pines returns to the mats next week for the 3A Mideast individual regionals next weekend.