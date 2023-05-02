It was a lonely scene for Union Pines senior Jayden Crawford in February in Greensboro exiting the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling championship alone.
A state placer medal around his neck after placing fifth in the 3A 120-pound bracket, his future with the sport wasn’t certain.
“I came there with the team, everyone with me and I left alone. I was a state placer walking out alone,” Crawford said. “I didn’t plan on wrestling in college, and I was like, ‘This is it. This is the last time I’ll be here.’ The feelings of sadness filled me.”
Weeks after leaving the Greensboro Coliseum, thinking his wrestling career was over, Crawford started to hear from Belmont Abbey College about continuing his career. Much like his wrestling approach, he didn’t let the chance pass him by.
Crawford signed his letter of intent to wrestle for the Crusaders in the future during a signing event Friday at the school.
“As soon as I saw my opportunity to be able to wrestle in college again, I had to take up on it. I had to have more years of wrestling. I couldn’t leave it,” Crawford said. “I’m very excited to get to the next level and get better.”
He joins a group of several recent Union Pines graduates on college wrestling rosters this coming season, and will be teammates once again with Colin Pettine.
“It’s a proud moment. I’m always happy to see guys go on and represent Union Pines at the next level. One of the reasons is when you’re 40 or 50 years old, you can go out and play volleyball or play tennis, but you’re not going out to wrestle. Do it while you can and get an education while you’re doing it,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said.
Gray credits Crawford’s work ethic and the precedent of college wrestlers before him that helped pave the way for the newest Viking going to the college ranks.
“It’s the people that came before him, watching the guys at N.C. State and Ferrum go out and wrestle at the next level and be successful,” Gray said. “It’s a love for the sport. From Day One, he loved it.”
Belmont Abbey had one wrestler finish as an All-American last year, and is going through a coaching change this coming season after finishing seventh in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas standings last year.
“It’s 70 percent athletes, so everyone there comes to college to get better at what they love,” Crawford said. “There’s a lot of focus at that school.”
And just like that cold February night walking out of his final high school wrestling tournament, college will bring times of loneliness for Crawford. Growing as a leader for the Vikings this season, he said that the experience of knowing what success looks like and achieving steps to get there will keep him on the right path in college.
“Now I’m on my own. I’m living my own life and I won’t have my parents by my back. The choices that I make are the choices that get me where I want to be. So obviously I have to make good decisions,” Crawford said. “Being mature and becoming a leader teaches you a lot about what needs to be done to get to where you want to.”