Union Pines’ Jayden Crawford signs a letter of intent Friday in the school’s auxiliary gym to wrestle at Belmont Abbey College.

It was a lonely scene for Union Pines senior Jayden Crawford in February in Greensboro exiting the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling championship alone.

A state placer medal around his neck after placing fifth in the 3A 120-pound bracket, his future with the sport wasn’t certain.

HSWres-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Union Pines’ Jayden Crawford, right, shakes hands with Pinecrest’s Ethan Schleicher before the 120-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest.

