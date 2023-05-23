featured Union Pines' Christian Hackett Jumps to 2nd State Crown By JONATHAN BYM || jonathan@thepilot.com Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Union Pines’ Christian Hackett, left, claimed the state 3A high jump title last week in Greensboro. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Union Pines sophomore Christian Hackett entered the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state track meet with something to prove.After winning the state championship for the boys high jump during the indoor season, he went to North Carolina A&T for the outdoor state championship on a mission to outjump the field once again.By improving his mark by four inches from the winter season, Hackett won the 3A state title with a mark of 6 feet, 8 inches Friday afternoon. Hackett cleared 6 feet, 4 inches at the indoor state title.Other top-10 finishers at the NCHSAA state track and field meet included:Union Pines sophomore Briana St. Louis came in second in the girls 100 meters with a time of 11.88 seconds, and she also came in second place in the 200 meters in a time of 24.55 seconds.Union Pines’ Caleb Milton placed fifth in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.36 seconds.The Union Pines girls 4x100 meter relay team came in sixth place with a time of 50.47 seconds. The 4x800 meter relay team finished seventh in 10 minutes, 31 seconds. Union Pines freshman Corbin Weeks finished fifth in the boys 3,200 meters in a time of 9 minutes, 36 seconds; and ninth in the 1,600 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds.The Union Pines boys 4x800 meter relay team came in eighth with a time of 8 minutes, 26 seconds.Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson finished second in the boys 4A 1,600 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 7 seconds.Pinecrest’s Shaun Thomas came in third in the boys high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches.Pinecrest’s Azaria Jones placed 10th in the girls shot put with a distance of 33 feet, 8.75 inches.North Moore’s Michael Copeland placed ninth in the 1A boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.2 seconds.Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bym Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help. Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience. Free access for current print subscribers Activate Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar May 23 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Joyful Noise Variety Show Tue, May 23, 2023 May 24 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 24, 2023