The Union Pines Vikings boys basketball team picked up a road win against the Montgomery Central Timberwolves in non-conference action Friday. The boys got off to a fast start and didn’t look back, dominating from start to finish en route to a 66-31 win.
The Vikings (5-1) started the first quarter keeping it close for the first couple of minutes and then went on a scoring run with nine unanswered points, making it a 16-8 lead heading into the second. The run continued into the next frame to push the Union Pines lead 35-19 in a dominant first half.
“We kind of attacked the gaps better than normally what we’ve done against the zone. We worked on that a little bit this week. Just taking better shots, we’ve been horrendous these first couple of games just shooting threes because we’re open,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “If we can get one more pass and take a better shot than just a wide open shot, and I think we did that a little bit better tonight.”
The second half was no different for the Vikings as the defense held the Timberwolves (0-7) to 10 points combined in both the third and fourth quarter. Offensive scoring continued as the Vikings kept rolling and pulled away for the win on the road.
“I like the way our zone defense looked. I like being able to get guys off the bench to play some and get them some good minutes. If they can play good defense, they find themselves in the rotation a little bit more. We said from the start that if we hold teams to less than 50 (points) then we got a good chance, and I challenged them before the game to hold them to less than 40 and we did that,” Marks said. “They’ve known from the summer playing defensively is what we’re expecting from them every single game and they did that.”
Aiden Leonard led the way for the Vikings in scoring, finishing with 18 points, Trent Hilburn followed with 11 points, and Zion Kiser had nine points on the night. Other Viking contributors were Owen St. John and Kingsley Donaldson with six each and Jaylen Kyle and Demari Patterson had five each. Jackson Sales and Ryan Wallace had four and two points, respectively, on the night.
“We have young guys so it is having great energy from the start to the end and how we can all be a successful team,” Patterson said. “We started being more aggressive through the second half so that’s what I like about that. We just got to keep that up, man, more aggressive defense, more aggressive wins.”
The Vikings will play in the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic hosted by Lee County starting on Dec. 28 with a matchup with East Chapel Hill. The Vikings finished runner-up last year in the tournament, falling to Apex in the championship game.
“We just got to play every team like a championship team and just got to have that energy and just play every team like the best team from the start to the end,” Patterson said.
“I told them in the locker room, you want to win the whole thing, but you can’t win the whole thing if you don’t win the first one. If you don’t win the first one, then your playing for second place, third place, fourth place or whatever, so it’s really just coming out against East Chapel Hill and having that mindset that they’re another team to play basketball against,” Marks said.
UP Girls Fall to Timberwolves
The Union Pines girls basketball team was defeated on the road against the Montgomery Central Timberwolves in non-conference action Friday night. A slow start that the Vikings couldn’t get going led to the Timberwolves taking advantage and rolling by the Vikings for a 53-33 win.
An early scoring run by the Timberwolves (5-2) put them ahead 22-8 early and led 24-12 heading into the second quarter. The Vikings (1-4) could not find the basket enough to keep up and trailed 39-20 at the half. Despite a comeback attempt by the Vikings, they fell short as the Timberwolves cruised the victory at home.
“We got to finish. Right now we’re getting what we want, we’re getting shots in the paint and high-percentage shots, we’re just not focused enough to finish and so we definitely got to do a better job there,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “If you’re not scoring, you can’t allow the other team to score and so we’ve got to pick up our defense. I think that we’re young and we’re making a lot of young mistakes but at this point in the season now, young or not, we’ve got to get things together.”
Meghan McCaskill led the way with 11 points, and Corryn McCutchen followed with six on the night.
The Vikings will compete in the First Bank Charger Classic following a Christmas break. Union Pines opens with Southern Alamance on Dec. 28.
“They can’t be intimidated. I think we have some strengths and we’ve got to focus on our strengths and we’ve got to get better at our weaknesses. But we’ve got to go in every game believing that we can win the game,” Little said. “This is the first time for many of them to start the season like this, and so many of them were supporting players in the previous years, and now they’re the ones that we’re dependent on, so they have to step up and assume that role. We just can’t be intimidated, and tonight we were intimidated.”