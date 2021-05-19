The Union Pines basketball team is hosting a youth basketball camp in the morning from June 7-10.
The camp is open to any rising third through ninth graders boys and girls, and costs $60 a camper, and will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the school’s gym.
The camp will teach passing, shooting, ballhanding and defensive drills for the campers.
Campers are asked to complete the form at https://gofan.co/app/events/309902 to register.
For more information, contact coach Nick Boney at 910-947-5511 or by email at nboney@ncmcs.org.