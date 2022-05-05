Union Pines will hold a youth basketball camp at the school next month for boys and girls in the third grade up to the ninth grade.
The camp costs $60 per camper and runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 13-16 in the Union Pines High School gym.
The flyer for the camp says that some skills specialization will be ball handling, shooting, passing and defense.
To register, forms can be picked up at the school and filled out, or campers can register online or on site June 13.
Anyone with questions can email coach Zach Marks at zmarks@ncmcs.org.