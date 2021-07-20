Jackson Van Paris 03.jpg

Jackson Van Paris hits a shot from the bunker onto the second green in the second round of stroke play at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at CCNC Tuesday. Van Paris made the cut to make match play for the championship that starts Wednesday at 8 a.m.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

This week brought a USGA championship to Jackson Van Paris’ home course, and Tuesday's round of stroke play in the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur on the Country Club of North Carolina’s Cardinal Course brought Van Paris to his own backyard late in his round of 71.

Playing in the shadows of his home off the sixth green of the Cardinal course, Van Paris had an added sense of comfort, even in two uncomfortable situations in the rough for two shots on the hole.

A drive to the left rough led to his approach into the green skipping off the surface. That led to a chip shot where Van Paris caught a member’s bounce when the ball one-hopped into the flagstick and settled four feet past the hole to set up a par save. Just like he’s done countless times.

“It was nice looking over and seeing my house and my basketball goal in the driveway,” Van Paris said. “I actually go out and chip and putt on 6 a lot at night if I’m ever bored at 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock and all the groups are done. I’ll go out there and chip and putt a few. I had a good bit of confidence over that shot.”

Van Paris’ 1 under round was about scrambling, and he sprinkled in four birdies to finish the round in red numbers on a course he has played more than any in recent years. After a double bogey on the 18th hole, he followed with a birdie on No. 1. A bogey on No. 2 was rebounded with a birdie on a close shot into the par-3 seventh he converted.

Jackson Van Paris 08.jpg

Jackson Van Paris and caddie Jackson Bode stare down a putt on day two of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at CCNC. 

“There would’ve been times where it would’ve been easy for me to get frustrated and continue on a bogey streak,” he said.

Now the mindset changes to prepare for match play that starts Wednesday to a more aggressive and competitive-driven approach. Van Paris’ match will be lined up after a 7 a.m. playoff Wednesday morning before match play starts at 8 a.m. on the Dogwood Course.

The benchmark of sorts for the championship provided relief for the NCHSAA 4A individual state champion and future Vanderbilt golfer.

“It’s definitely some weight off my shoulders, but I’m not trying to celebrate,” Van Paris said. “There’s still, hopefully, a lot of golf to be played.”

Along with the mindset change comes a “clean slate” mentality after each time he finishes a match, similar to the one he uses after each shot.

“Everything resets,” Van Paris said. “You start even and you just have to beat that guy in that round.”

That is one way he is able to stay resilient on the golf course following bad shots, and playing the familiar tract on Dogwood, he also has positive reinforcement to go back to when he steps on every tee box on the course.

“I just kind of tell myself, ‘Hey, I’ve birdied all these holes before. There’s no reason I couldn’t do it again,” Van Paris said.

Holland Giles 06.jpg

Holland Giles watches his drive on day two of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at CCNC.

Pinehurst’s Holland Giles closed out his play in the U.S. Junior Amateur with a round of 79 on the Dogwood Course.

Giles made the turn at 4 over, and started the back nine in the right direction with a birdie 3 on the 10th hole. A three hole stretch on the back nine set him back four strokes with bogeys on 13 and 15 sandwiched around a double bogey on the par-4 14th hole.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days