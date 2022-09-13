HSFB-Union Pines v Western Harnett

Union Pines Vikings Damian Bean (2), Christopher Gilbert (7) and Damon Bremer (22) bring down Western Harnett Eagles player during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Western Harnett earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

One of the goals that the Union Pines football team aimed for going into the season of rebuilding from last year is making the state playoffs.

With a pair of wins through non-conference play to match last year’s win total, the Vikings now enter the portion of their schedule where a couple of wins in conference play can materialize the goal of making the postseason with the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference play Friday at home against Lee County.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days