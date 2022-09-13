Union Pines Vikings Damian Bean (2), Christopher Gilbert (7) and Damon Bremer (22) bring down Western Harnett Eagles player during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Western Harnett earlier this season.
One of the goals that the Union Pines football team aimed for going into the season of rebuilding from last year is making the state playoffs.
With a pair of wins through non-conference play to match last year’s win total, the Vikings now enter the portion of their schedule where a couple of wins in conference play can materialize the goal of making the postseason with the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference play Friday at home against Lee County.
The Yellow Jackets bring their 4-0 record to face the Vikings in Cameron for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. North Moore and Pinecrest are off this week.
“To start conference play with Lee County, you find out right away if you’re a playoff caliber team,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “We’ve played two teams that will be in the playoffs, Gray’s Creek and St. Pauls, and we didn’t do too well with those tests.”
Lee County and Union Pines have become very familiar with each other over the years, conference foes for a long time before the creation of the 3A/4A split conference last year.
The teams have played eight times in the last nine seasons, and Lee County has won each matchup by an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points per game. Last year in Sanford, the Yellow Jackets defeated Union Pines, 42-0.
This year’s Lee County team is off to a 4-0 start to the season, with close wins against Overhills and South Granville. The Yellow Jackets come into this contest off a 48-0 win over Mecklenburg County of Virginia.
“There’s really not many weaknesses, if at all. They don’t do a ton, but what they do, they do really, really well. They’re very well coached and they have guys that really love to play,” Trousdale said. “You can tell when you go and watch them play. These guys fly around and they go at it 100 miles an hour.”
After years of torment at the hands of the Yellow Jackets, the Vikings look to show their true selves at home.
“They’re a very good team with very good players and very good coaching. I feel like we are definitely out here to show what we have,” senior Russ Schaper said. “We’re out here to show how we play with the players that we have and what we’ve been doing since November, directly after the 2-8 season and how hard we have been working.”
Lee County brings several familiar faces back that have had big games against the Vikings. Junior running back Bradley Brown has 799 yards rushing and has scored nine touchdowns through the first four games. Brown is the flashy, speedy back for the Yellow Jackets, while senior Dayreon Jennings is more of the powerful runner, having scored five touchdowns.
“If you don’t stop the run, you don’t stand a chance. You look at last week and we did OK for the first part, but (St. Pauls) ripped four or five long runs,” Trousdale said. “We have to do a better job of limiting the chunk plays of 20 yards or more. If we can keep them to three plays of under 20 yards, we have a chance to win the football game. If they get more than five plays of over 20 yards, it’s going to be hard to win.”
Sophomore quarterback Jack Martin completed 6-of-7 passes last week with three passing touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jayden Hill has 126 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions this season.
On the defensive side, Jennings is the team’s leading tackler with 40 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior Talalotu Phillips has a pair of sacks.
Last time out, the Vikings hung tight with 2A power St. Pauls for nearly three quarters. It was turnovers and a lack of execution closing the game that cost the Vikings in the 42-13 loss on the road.
“We faced a lot of adversity in that game. It was never easy on the mind to be tied at halftime and then very quickly start to lose grip of the game. We had people that didn’t quit,” Schaper said. “I feel like that if we play like we did in the first half and then just don’t quit like we kind of did toward the fourth quarter, I think that we will be just fine.”
St. Pauls forced two more turnovers than Union Pines was able to create in the game last week, an area of emphasis going into this matchup for the Vikings, knowing more offensive possessions for the Yellow Jackets could result in a loss.
“We’ve got to do a good job of hanging onto the football, taking care of the ball really well, but also taking some shots and getting some takeaways,” Trousdale said. “That’s how you win against teams that are really, really good.”