Golf 2019: USGA 119th U.S. Amateur Championship - Final Round

The Havemeyer Trophy given to the winner of the U.S. Amateur championship is displayed at the first tee of the 2019 U.S. Amateur contested at Pinehurst.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The entries for the U.S. Amateur championship that will be played Aug. 15-21 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey is now open, and three qualifying locations in North Carolina.

Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh is slated to host qualifying on June 29 and 30, with a site capacity of 132 golfers. Colonial Country Club in Thomasville hosts qualifying June 30 and July 1 with a site capacity of 144 golfers. Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount hosts qualifying on July 25 with a site capacity of 84 golfers.

This championship is open to any amateur golfers with a Handicap Index® not exceeding 2.4.welcome to apply at champs.usga.org.

The qualifying stage will begin June 29 and run through July 26 at 95 sites throughout the country. A full list of qualifying sites can be found here.

The winner and runner-up of the 2022 U.S. Amateur will receive exemptions into the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

