The United States Golf Association announced additional details regarding the U.S. Adaptive Open – a new national championship that will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities – including information on the entry process, field composition and competition format in a release Monday.
The U.S. Adaptive Open will serve as the association’s 15th national championship, joining such iconic longstanding events as the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur. Champions of this new event will see their names recorded in the annals of golf history alongside many of the game’s storied figures. It will be held July 18-20 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s No. 6 Course.
“The USGA has long been committed to providing the world’s greatest golfers a platform to showcase their skills, and we are proud to give the adaptive golf community the same opportunity to compete for a national championship,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “Pinehurst will serve as a wonderful backdrop as these incredible athletes compete to leave their mark on this great game.”
Entries into the championship are open from now until May 4, with the final field to be posted on May 18. Eligibility is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a World Handicap System (WHS) Handicap Index® of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. Those interested in applying to play can do so at usaoc.usga.org.
The field will include 96 players, with at least five male players and two female players per impairment category. Impairment categories are:
- Arm Impairment
- Leg Impairment
- Multiple Limb Amputee
- Vision Impairment
- Intellectual Impairment
- Neurological Impairment
- Seated Players
- Short Stature
A player’s individual Handicap Index will be the primary factor for determining the field. Additionally, up to 20 spots will be filled by a USGA Selection Committee to assure representation from key demographics.
The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play. Multiple sets of tees will be utilized. Carts will be permitted for all players and caddies.
In addition to determining overall male and female champions and runners-up, there will be a male and female winner in each impairment category.
Additional information on the U.S. Adaptive Open can be found at https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2022/u-s--adaptive-open.html#!latest.