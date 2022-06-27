The Sandhills Bogeys have started to establish an identity this summer as a team with a thrill for the dramatic.
Two games at home this weekend provided two games that didn’t lack late-inning excitement.
Saturday’s game featured the Bogeys surrendering a five-run lead, only to pull out a 9-8 walkoff win over the Swepsonville Sweepers. An eighth-inning rally led to the Bogeys pulling out a 9-5 over the Fayetteville Chutes Sunday.
The Bogeys (9-5) exploded for six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, after trailing 5-3 entering their half of the frame. Centerfielder Zach Fritts hit a home run to start the Bogeys’ eighth, cutting the lead to 5-4. As he rounded third, Fritts said to coach Tom Shaffer, “We’re not losing this game,” and he repeated that sentiment to his teammates as he reached the dugout.
The Bogeys responded. Catcher Ashby Vining followed Fritts with a single, Ethan Wilkins walked. The runners advanced on a wild pitch. Noah Evington was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Wild pitches scored Vining with the tying run, and then Wilkins with the go-ahead run. With two outs, Clay Wilson singled to drive in Evington and Francis Segarra, and score two insurance runs. Wilson scored the final Bogeys’ run on a wild pitch.
After coming on to pitch the last two outs in the top of the eighth, North Moore graduate Clayton Allred stayed in to pitch the ninth. As he took the hill, Vining told him, “Three outs and you get the win,” after the lead had changed hands from the top of the eighth to the top of the ninth.
“That fired me up,” Allred said. “It made me go get it.”
Allred is a recent addition to the Bogeys after throwing a bullpen session Saturday. He missed a majority of his senior season for the Mustangs with a knee injury suffered during basketball season.
“I guess they liked what they saw,” Allred said.
North Moore products served as bookends for the Bogeys’ pitchers in the win. Gabriel Swarms started and threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Allred struck out three batters.
Wilson finished with four hits in four at-bats with a pair of RBIs. Leadoff batter James Rice also had two RBIs.
Two-Out Rally Lifts Bogeys
Andrew Chapman says that no matter what the situation is, he is betting on himself. Even when he stepped into the batter’s box with two teammates on the base paths, two outs and a hamstring he is still nursing from an injury earlier this season, Chapman was ready to do what he could for the Sandhills Bogeys.
“I wasn’t even supposed to play today,” Chapman said. “Before the game they asked me how I was feeling and I went out and ran a little bit. I was like, ‘If you need me to go, I’m going to go.’ When it came down to it, I was ready to go.”
After sitting in the dugout to watch his team’s lead disappear in the top of the eighth, he was called on with a prime chance to help the Bogeys close out the Sweepers Saturday night.
“I’ve got the most confidence in the world in my game and my talent with everything God blesses me to do every day,” Chapman said.
Hitting a chopping ground ball that bounced over the head of Swepsonville pitcher Evan Gagne, the chance was there for Chapman to reach base. Halfway down the first base line, Chapman’s hamstring started to hamper his ability to run, but not his desire to leg beat the throw.
“I know that I can’t sprint right now, but if I don’t get there, we could lose the game,” Chapman said. “I hate losing more than anything in the world. I was thinking I need to get my you know what down to first base.”
Sliding head-first into the base, Chapman became what might be known as the first person in baseball history to leg out an infield single while limping to the base.
With all the commotion on one end of the infield, James Rice made a wide turn around third base and scored the game-winning run from second base.
“He’s just a dude, man. He knows how to play the game and put the pressure on them,” Chapman said. “That’s our captain. We wouldn’t be here without him. He keeps us together. We could’ve easily gone off the rails after we blew that lead.”
The Sweepers scored seven of their eight runs from the seventh to the eighth innings, a switch from how the game started. Sandhills plated six runs total in the first and second innings combined.
The bottom of the first was a hit parade for the Bogeys, with three straight batters recording an RBI hit, followed by a four run scoring on a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the second, Carter Crow led off with a towering homer to left field on the first pitch.
The early run support helped Union Pines graduate Chance Purvis cruise through his four innings on the mound. Preparing for his first season at Louisburg College, Purvis struck out nine batters over five innings.
Newcomer Francis Segurra led the Bogeys with three RBIs and Ethan Wilkins drove in two RBIs.
Union Pines graduate Jonathan Foster struck out three and allowed three hits in his two innings to close out the game on the mound and earn the pitching victory in the process.
The Bogeys play at Fayetteville Tuesday, at Swepsonville Wednesday and then host Fayetteville Thursday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Mike Dubbs contributed to this report.