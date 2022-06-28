Two players sitting within the top 10 after the first round of stroke play at the 122nd North & South Amateur championship feel at home in the shades of the lofty Pines at Pinehurst.
One woke up from his bed, drove down Morganton Road and said “good morning” and other pleasantries to familiar faces as he walked the grounds of the practice area and of Pinehurst No. 4 Tuesday morning. The other took a deep breath, stared down the first fairway of the fabled No. 2 course and recalled nearly a decade of facing a track misunderstood in the eyes of most golfers. Both were comfortable, and the familiarity led to low scores in conditions that were too perfect for a late June day.
Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris and Australian Karl Vilips have a history with Pinehurst that most of the field doesn't have. They are in close pursuit of Ian Siebers and Joshua Bai, tied at the top of the leaderboard at 5 under, after the leaders’ rounds on Course No. 4. Vilips is one shot back at 4 under after his play on No. 2, and Van Paris’ 3-under-par on No. 4 has him in a tie for sixth.
Vilips’ first memory of playing Pinehurst No. 2 came when he played nine holes in a U.S. Kids Golf event as a 7-year-old. From wide-eyed taking on a championship course as a kid, the intimidation factor isn’t there for the Stanford rising junior when he takes on the course.
“I was pretty psyched out, like everyone else when they first come here, but then you just get used to it, right?” he said with a smile recalling his first 18-hole round on No. 2 at age 10. “You look at these greens and you don’t think there’s a lot of room, but you’ve just got to pick your shots and know which holes you can take advantage of.”
Another round at or under par Wednesday in stroke play when he switches over to No. 4 course has the longtime North & South competitor back into match play once again on Donald Ross’ masterpiece, where he feels like he has a firm grasp on a plan of attack.
“I think it psychs a lot of people out. The greens, I don’t think it’s too difficult, especially right now with how soft it is. I don’t have any fear of being a little more aggressive than everyone else. I understand a little bit more of the grain and how to chip around here,” Vilips said. “It makes things a little more easier. And you can spray it off the tee, so I don’t have any fear when I’m swinging driver out there.”
In the first round, Vilips kept a clean scorecard for 15 holes, and was at 5 under before a bogey on the 16th hole. Local knowledge for the foreign competitor helped him roll in an eagle on the fifth hole, after his approach shot landed to the right side of the green when he debated on using a wedge or a putter.
“I was chipping down there yesterday. There wasn’t any into the grain marks from chip shots in my way, so I thought I’d putt it,” he said. “It had a pretty good amount of left to right, slow up the hill and it rolled nice through the fringe and went right in with perfect pace.”
After his family moved to the area, Van Paris’ name began to bounce around the town like a wayward drive on a cart path from his accolades on the course. Last year was perhaps his biggest year locally on the golf course, earning a high school individual and team state championships in the spring, and falling one stroke short of earning more first-place hardware on No. 2 a few months later at last year’s playing of the North & South. After drawing large crowds late in the week for his matches last year, a gallery of friends and family came back out to see if Van Paris is capable of closing the deal this year.
“It’s cool when you’re out here and everyone comes to your place to play. And there’s just some familiar faces. I know the tournament committee, I know the volunteers, I know the rules officials that are helping out this week, I know everybody, man,” Van Paris said. “There’s a balance between not giving everybody 100 percent of your attention, because that would be impossible. Be nice and be cordial. And the people come out and watch, because I love when people come out and watch.”
Despite being familiar with the courses, Van Paris had to quickly adjust early in his round after playing on different types of putting surfaces in the two previous amateur events prior to the North & South. Word also travels fast on the driving range early in the week when it comes to course conditions.
“The start was just a little weird. I basically though the greens were way slower than they were for like the first six holes for some reason,” Van Paris said. “I didn’t play (No.) 4 in the practice round. I got back from the Northeast (Amateur) two days ago and I wanted to rest. I was asking a bunch of people and everybody was saying that the greens were pretty slow, which means nothing in the practice round. Everyone was saying they were so slow, and I was like, ‘OK. Sure.’ Then I got out there and they weren’t.”
Green speeds were just a minor adjustment, and when he dialed in, he was dialed in for good. A string of birdies from Nos. 9 to 12 elevated him up the leaderboard. He was back in business.
“In a qualifier like this where you’re just trying to hang around and wait for your hot streak, and it hit in a hurry on 9,” Van Paris said.
Van Paris’ good friend, and caddie from the U.S. Junior Amateur last year, Jackson Bode, played a few groups ahead on Course No. 4. Playing alongside a player more than two decades his senior, Bode kept himself in the ballpark of the cutline with a round of 3 over 73 in his first round in the North & South.
“I didn’t have too many expectations. I try not to do that to myself, but in the practice rounds I was hitting it really good. I hit it really good today,” Bode said. “You’ve got to shoot around even par for two days, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Bode had a pair of double bogeys coming in, on hole Nos. 14 and 16, to erase a birdie on the ninth hole.
Like Vilips, Bode sees No. 2 as a chance to post a lower round. He expects a round at or under par is needed to advance to match play.
“I think it will be better putting on those greens,” Bode said. “Ball striking-wise, I should be just fine. Hopefully I can do a little better than I did today.”
Bode’s partner was Chad Wilfong, the reigning U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion and a semifinalist from last year’s North & South. The 41-year-old, and Bode, were highlighted ahead of the tournament with videos looking into their lives off the course by the Pinehurst Resort media team.
“He’s a really good player,” Bode said. “We just talked about all the tournaments he’s played throughout his lifetime. He’s got a lot of stories and experience.”
To round out the rest of the local players in the field, Pinehurst’s Sihan Sandhu opened with a 73, Pinehurst’s Kelly Chinn had a round of 75 to start, Pinehurst’s A.J. Beechler shot an 81 and Whispering Pines’ Jonathan Honeywell had an 82.
As usual from past North & Souths split between the No. 2 and No. 4 courses, No. 4 seems to be the more scorable of the two in stroke play. Of the top 14 scores on Tuesday, 11 played course No. 4.
The top 32 players will advance to Thursday’s first round of match play. Following the final round of stroke play Wednesday, any players tied for the last allotted spots will play a playoff on No. 2.
