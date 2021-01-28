A pair of North Moore volleyball players were recognized on the Yadkin Valley Conference’s all-conference team this week.
Senior hitter Mallie Purvis and junior libero Reese Hancock were honored for their play this season for the Mustangs.
Hancock anchored the Mustangs’ back line this season to earn all-conference for the second straight year.
Purvis, who was an honorable mention on the all-conference team, was the lone senior for North Moore, and was one of the leaders that showcased her versatility this season.
North Moore finished the year 5-5, with a 3-4 mark in Yadkin Valley Conference play. The Mustangs closed the year with four wins in the final five matches.
Taegan Lowder from North Stanly was named the conference’s player of the year and Lee Kennell from Uwharrie Charter was named coach of the year.