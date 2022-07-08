5f15f267e7687.image.jpg

Rachel Kuehn with the Putter Trophy after winning the 118th Women's North & South Amateur at Pinehurst in 2020.

 Photo Courtesy Pinehurst Resort

Familiar faces from the past, including a pair of past champions, tee it off this week with the start of the 120th North & South Women’s Amateur for the next week at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

With many of the players names brazen on the Pinehurst Clubhouse wall after their wins at the North & South that have gone on to careers in the professional golf ranks, Rachel Kuehn and Isabella Fierro headline a large number of players returning to the North & South, with the pair trying to put their names on the wall of champions for a second time.

Kuehn, the 2020 North & South champion, won in 19 holes in her championship match against Allisen Corpuz for some family bragging rights Kuehn’s mother, Brenda Corrie Kuehn, was never able to claim, despite her remarkable golf career. Last year, Kuehn’s return to the tournament as the defending champion did not fare as well, missing the cut for match play.

596bc430368a4.image.png

Isabella Fierro holds the Putter Boy Trophy she received for winning the Women’s North & South Amateur.

Fierro’s win as a 16-year-old junior in 2017 made her the first Mexican-born champion at the North & South, winning 2 and 1 over Anna Redding. At the time of her win, she was one of the top-ranked junior in the world. She enters this week as the No. 33-ranked amateur in the world, according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Fierro transferred to Ole Miss from Oklahoma State for the upcoming school year.

The last player to win a second Women’s North & South championship was Beth Bauer in 1998 and 1999.

Loyal players to the North & South usually comprise the field, with more than half of the match play field set to start the championship Tuesday with the first round of stroke play. A second round of stroke play on Wednesday will cut the field to 32 players, with first-round matches played Thursday morning. Friday, two rounds of match play will trim the field down to four semifinalists to tee off Saturday morning. The championship match is played Saturday afternoon.

The crop of returners from last year’s match play includes Brooke Rivers, the 2021 North & South Junior champion, Anna Morgan, the runner-up last year, and 2021 semifinalist Megan Schofill.

GOLF - 119th North & South WomenÕs Amateur Championship-Round of 16

Anna Morgan, of Spartanburg, South Carolina and golfer at Furman University, plays her shot from the sixth tee during the Round of 16 at the 119th North & South Women’s Amateur Championship last year.

Morgan played locally earlier this summer as one of six amateurs in the U.S. Women’s Open field played at Pine Needles. Also playing in the major championship were Kylee Choi, Bailey Davis, Ami Gianchandani, Lauren Gomez and Melanie Green. None of the amateurs made the cut, but Gianchandani missed playing the weekend by one stroke.

Adding to the depth of the field, alongside 10th-ranked Kuehn, are two top-30 players according to WAGR, Emilia Migliaccio at No. 29 and Hshin-Yu Lu at No. 30.

Local players in the field include Amanda Sambach, Nicole Adams, Alexsandra Lapple, Mallory Fobes and Maya Beasley. Sambach, a recent transplant to Pinehurst, qualified for match play last year at the North & South, competed at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and caddied for David Ford in his quarterfinal run last week at the Men’s North & South.

