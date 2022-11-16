In the split seconds before the crowd gradually erupts on a big run for the North Moore football team’s offense, there’s a handful of players that have a view on the field as a big play is about to break loose.
Almost like a tell that a bad poker player has, when one of the Mustang ball carriers finds a hole in the opposing defense, their teammate in the backfield starts celebrating.
“When they’re not getting the ball, they are out there looking back to see where their buddy was and see if he was scoring,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “Half the time I want them giving the ball fake, eyes down and wrapped over like a fake ball. Here they were jumping up and down because their buddy is about to score. It just tells you about how they pull for each other and how they get excited for each other.”
There’s been a lot for the Mustangs’ run game to get excited for this season riding the legs of junior running backs Jakarey Gillis and Kolby Ritchie, a pair of first-year varsity starters in the backfield that are the biggest fans of their teammate that lines up opposite of them in the formation.
“It’s exciting seeing my teammate bust out. The first thing that comes to my mind is, ‘Can I catch him?’” Gillis said. “I just start running after him.”
A season after Justis Dorsett rushed for more than 1,600 yards with his explosive ability for the Mustangs to finish 10-2, Gillis and Ritchie have stepped in and adjusted well to the changes at the next level in high school.
“It’s a big difference from JV moving up to varsity. The boys are way bigger, but trusting our teammates is all we can do,” Ritchie said. “We’ve been playing together since the ninth grade, and we’ve had great chemistry since then. We couldn’t do it without the offensive line.”
Behind that offensive front of seven blockers, six of whom return from last season, the pair of rushers for the Mustangs have put this year’s offense among a small batch of teams leading the state in rushing yards.
Gillis has rushed for 1,299 yards entering the third round of the playoffs, and Ritchie sits at 1,193. Gillis and Ritchie each have found the end zone 12 times.
Across all classifications, North Moore’s duo are one of two teams in the state to have two ball carriers ranked in the top 12 in rushing yards in their respective classification.
“The fact that we’ve got a lot of depth this year has played a big role. Justis had a tremendous year for us last year, but last year James (Ross) and Javory (Wall) had great years and we had to use them on defense a ton,” Carrouth said. “This year, without having to use both of these running backs on defense to keep them fresh for offense, that’s made a big difference.”
Ritchie has grown up playing the sport, mostly in the secondary on youth teams before finally getting the chance to carry the ball two years ago as a freshman on JV. Standing 5-foot-7 and weighing “110 pounds soaking wet,” according to Carrouth, Ritchie is elusive, and his shiftiness carrying the ball has him finding lines running the ball that bigger backs might not be able to find.
“To run the ball the way he runs and hit the holes the way he does, it’s just incredible,” Carrouth said.
Gillis is the “big back” for the Mustangs, but with his size comes agility, a feature that Carrouth wasn’t expecting to see after a gruesome knee injury last year in practice. High school turned Gillis from a rec league offensive lineman and linebacker into a skill player.
“He’s the toughest kid I’ve ever seen because he didn’t cry a bit,” Carrouth said. “For him to be able to come back from an injury like that and do what he is doing this year as far as carries is awesome.”
The duo credit their work ethic in practice to help their performances under the Friday night lights possible.
“We just practice our handoffs and make sure they’re all good so that way we’ve got them down for the games,” Ritchie said.
Both players are never too far from each other on the sidelines, talking about what they are seeing following the end of each offensive drive while cheering on the defense. A cutback move here or a bounce outside there as constructive criticism from the other could mean the difference in a two-yard gain or a 52-yard score.
That’s just the reach of one connection among one position group, and also a showing of a bigger bond in the locker room.
“This year, football made me realize how much it means. I played football before for a rec team, but this is way different,” Gillis said. “We have players that you love and you can just talk to outside of school. Us being close, that’s what I like about it.”
With a 13-0 start and a fourth round playoff berth on the line for North Moore, the bond has led to a new level of success for the program, and the players.
“I’ve been playing football for a really long time, and it’s cool to keep winning, and have a bond with the people you play with,” Ritchie said.
