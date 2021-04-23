Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Rain likely. High near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.