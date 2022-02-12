The grass could look a whole lot greener on the stadium field at Pinecrest High School’s John W. Williams Stadium when sports come around next school year.
A memorandum of understanding will be among the action items the Moore County Schools Board of Education will have at their meeting Monday to allow Pinecrest High School to install a booster-funded synthetic turf field this summer to the stadium field. Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips and athletic director Jeff Hewitt presented the plan of a turf field to be installed this summer to the board during its work session Monday, and laid out the parameters of the new plan that will come at no cost to the school system.
A consistent playing surface across all teams that use the field, from football in the fall to lacrosse in the spring, is what the project will bring to teams at Pinecrest with the installation.
“Synthetic turf will allow our student-athletes to participate on the same playing field,” Hewitt said. “Weather will no longer become an issue due to the drainage of the synthetic turf and will keep our spring sports on schedule so that they will not have to play back-to-back games as we often do in the spring because of rain-outs. This will take stress off our practice field that our teams practice on yearly.”
With the donation comes the memorandum of understanding that the Pinecrest Athletic Club (PAC) will cover all costs associated with the project and any potential cost overruns. The estimated cost of the field replacement is $850,000.
The cost for upkeep and maintenance of the field, which comes with an eight-year warranty, will be covered by the PAC, and a funding plan through the booster club to save up to replace the field in the future is also being included in the memorandum.
“They have built a plan for recurring fund growth to replace it in 15 to 18 years, whenever the strands are worn and require replacement,” said John Birath, the system’s executive officer of operations. “They are putting together an entire funding package that would not require any funds to be allocated by the Board of Education toward the installation, maintenance and upkeep and replacement.”
The big price tag comes with long-term savings for upkeep.
The PAC and the athletic teams at the school have covered the costs to maintain the bermudagrass playing surface, estimated at $43,000 yearly, Hewitt said. The cost for maintenance during the warranty will total $16,000 over the eight-year period, Hewitt said.
Talks of a synthetic turf field began in the fall when the PAC met and discussed ways to remedy the wear and tear on the practice fields at the school when a coach asked if exploring a turf field could help the problem, Phillips said. A synthetic turf field would allow teams to practice on that surface and limit the traffic on the practice fields.
Hewitt said the stadium field hosts 15 teams each school year, with 90-plus games played each school year, including more than 50 games played over a three-month span in the spring where conditions can lead to major wear on the field.
Work on the project will coincide with the work to replace the track at the stadium this summer, Birath said. Tracks and North Moore and Pinecrest are expected to be completed this summer before students return to school for the 2022-23 school year.
“Work will be done concurrent when the track system is being replaced,” Birath said. “The field will need to be replaced first and the track behind it because you don’t want that equipment crossing over the brand new track.”
Birath said work on both projects will have to be coordinated with the separate contractors as funding for both projects will come in from separate sources.
The PAC will have to follow the same public bidding rules for the project, with that stipulation being included in the memorandum.
If the school board accepts this recommendation Monday, negotiations for the memorandum of understanding will be presented to the board in full during its work session or business meeting in March.
The project, if approved, would be the second major booster-funded project at the stadium, with the jumbotron scoreboard being funded and constructed last school year.
