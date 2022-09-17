Jackie Tucker’s start in lawn bowling came all of sudden.
Moving to the area to play golf and tennis, a trip with her husband, George, to Virginia in 2002 got the bowl rolling for Tucker as she was thrown into the sport that has changed her life.
While George was playing in Williamsburg, one of the ladies in the group was injured.
“‘Jackie can play lawn bowling,’ like I had ever done it before,” she recalled her husband saying before convincing her to sub in.
Tucker was recently inducted into the Bowls USA Hall of Fame through the Southeast Division, a recognition she was honored for by her local club, the Pinehurst Lawn Bowls Club, in an event Tuesday on the lawn bowling rink at Pinehurst Country Club, where she has become a fixture over the last two decades.
This honor is awarded to individuals who have exemplified superior contributions to the sport of lawn bowling — also called lawn bowls or bowls — at the international, national, division and club levels.
“It’s a culmination of my retirement years here in Pinehurst. Pinehurst I consider to be heaven’s waiting room,” Tucker said. “I was brought up by a father who was basically Quaker, his motto was: good, better, best. Never let it rest until your good is better, and your better is the best. That’s been my whole life. Everything I’ve done.”
In each of those levels, Tucker has played a big part as a player, and also as a coach.
As a player, she has won gold at the national level in singles in 2007, and gold in pairs in 2014. She also won silver in singles twice in 2008 and 2009.
Currently, she serves as a selector for Team USA and has run a developmental camp for the past 10 years. Through that, she received the Bowls USA President’s Award in 2016 and 2020. Internationally, she was a member of Team USA from 2006 to 2010, playing in the North American Challenge, which pits Canada versus the U.S., and in the Asia Pacific Games in Malaysia. Tucker has served as co-head coach for the Scotland Matches in California and as an assistant coach of Team USA in the Asia Pacific Games.
Tucker has won the Pinehurst Lawn Bowling Club singles championship twice, and with her accolades nationally, she has continued to serve her local club as president five times.
Lawn bowling wasn’t a reason that Tucker took to Pinehurst. Like many, when she looked for a retirement home, golf, tennis and the friendly village feel was a main draw for Tucker to the area.
One round of golf on Pinehurst No. 6 cemented the decision to move from Wilmington, Delaware, to Pinehurst when Tucker posted a 12 on the par-5 10th hole.
“I said to George, ‘Find me a lot. I’ll never be bored with this golf course,’” she said.
George stuck with his love for lawn bowling, and eventually the golf course and the tennis courts grew lonely for Tucker.
“It was very lonely when I was playing golf by myself and my husband was traveling and competing,” Tucker said. “We always had a give and take relationship, my husband and I, and we always found that we did things together. It wasn’t a big decision. And I enjoy traveling and meeting different people and doing different things.”
She said that George was the natural to the sport, adapting to the nuances of the sport that comes with playing in different locations.
“George was a natural. He could adapt to any speed of greens that he came in contact with within one to two hours of playing on that surface. It would take me a week to get that,”
In a sport where there are so many variables, from the speed of the greens, the outside elements and the imperfect weight of the bowls — which is the name of the objects rolled the closest toward the white target ball called a “jack” in the game — learning to adapt to the changes is important, Tucker said.
Shortly after picking up the sport, Tucker noticed another variable in her game.
“When I first started lawn bowling, I had no depth perception but didn’t realize why. When I played golf, I had a contact in my left eye for distance and my right eye for close up vision.”
“It wasn’t until I went to the eye doctor and he said, ‘You need to get rid of the contact. We’ve got to make you special glasses to equal your eyes out,’” Tucker said. “That was the turn of my liking lawn bowling.”
Growing the game has been a point of emphasis for Tucker, and she has served as a lawn bowls trainer at Pinehurst since 2012. She currently serves as the president of the South Central Division, and previously served as the president of the Southeast Division for two years.
In October, Tucker flies to Arizona to begin preparations for the national championships in November.
“I’m an ambassador and I will continue to be an ambassador. I support lawn bowling and I go anywhere where they seem to need help,” Tucker said.
George was Tucker’s inspiration and her support system when it came to lawn bowls, and in the moments after being recognized by her club for her induction into the hall of fame, she reflected on her husband’s life. George passed away in November 2021.
“I was shocked because I really truly felt like George belonged there. He would be if it was from the club, because he’s won it eight times,” Tucker said. “He always supported me in everything I did. He was kind of the silent partner, and I was always the outgoing one.”
