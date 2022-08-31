This juncture of the season is always slightly awkward to try and get a bearing on any high school football team.
We act like we are starting to get a feel for the early season tendencies of the teams, but then come Friday they could go out and play the complete opposite, and that would even leave Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde scratching their heads. That can slightly be expected; after all, we are talking about 16- to 18-year-old young men.
Union Pines is trying to buck the trend that last year’s team set, and has shown glimpses of more organization and maturity, but they must not let that be something they rest on so early in the season. North Moore looks like it could be as competitive as last year’s team, but they still have a lot more to improve on offensively. Pinecrest is still working out some kinks of its own, but its non-conference schedule could be deceiving to how good this team actually is.
That’s what I feel like I know right now, but ask me again in two weeks.
After two weeks of action, I’m sitting at 5-1 overall with my picks, with my lone miss being Union Pines falling to Gray’s Creek, leading to a 2-1 week.
Middle Creek at Pinecrest
This game has a lot of similarities to the season openers for the Patriots. A very dangerous offense takes on a Pinecrest defense that struggled to slow down Rolesville at home in Week 1, and was able to save some face by smothering Anson last week. Last week was expected, and this week will show how much the Patriots’ defense has improved this season as two of the toughest tests left on the schedule are ahead.
The Mustangs are loaded down with a lot of junior talent, players who are slightly inexperienced in some parts of the game, but don’t expect Middle Creek to bow down if they fall down early to the Patriots. This could be a watershed moment for Pinecrest early in this season.
Middle Creek 35, Pinecrest 28.
Western Harnett at Union Pines
All the momentum of a season-opening win quickly wore off in the third quarter of the Vikings’ loss last week. This week brings another revenge-minded matchup for Union Pines, after Western Harnett claimed a 20-16 win last season, a loss that still stings the Vikings when the Eagles scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
This Eagles team is going to apply pressure to the Vikings’ secondary, and come to Cameron hungry for a win. Union Pines can’t take this contest lightly, and needs to clean up the mistakes it had with its operation on offense and defense if it wants to get on the right side of .500.
Union Pines 32, Western Harnett 18.
North Moore at South Davidson
Based on the shared opponent between both teams, the score should be a lopsided margin. When these two old conference rivals match up, don’t expect to go as they look like they should. North Moore needs to continue to show growth in this matchup, with the biggest, and only, test of their non-conference schedule lurking next week against West Columbus.
The Mustangs’ defense should provide enough of a push in this game to help finish off the Wildcats, even as the offense continues to iron out blocking assignments and the running backs look to get more comfortable.