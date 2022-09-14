TS1.jpeg

Golfers can be custom fitted for clubs through a session at True Spec Golf. A second location in North Carolina is opening in Raleigh.

 Contributed

True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, last week announced its newest facility: True Spec Raleigh. The new indoor facility at the revered Dogwood Country Club will have its grand opening Saturday and will join the Pine Needles site as the second location in the state. This is the latest in a growing number of partnerships that brings True Spec’s bespoke fittings and best-in-class customer service to prominent venues around the country.

Located inside Dogwood Country Club’s 5,000-square-foot indoor facility, True Spec Raleigh features a state-of-the-art fitting bay and utilizes the latest in launch monitor technology. Additionally, the facility will house True Spec’s brand-agnostic fitting matrix of over 50,000 club head and shaft combinations, including every major equipment manufacturer. Each club will be custom built at True Spec’s Scottsdale headquarters to the exact specifications derived from the fitting process. This helps its master fitters find the best equipment to improve your golf game.

