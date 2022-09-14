True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, last week announced its newest facility: True Spec Raleigh. The new indoor facility at the revered Dogwood Country Club will have its grand opening Saturday and will join the Pine Needles site as the second location in the state. This is the latest in a growing number of partnerships that brings True Spec’s bespoke fittings and best-in-class customer service to prominent venues around the country.
Located inside Dogwood Country Club’s 5,000-square-foot indoor facility, True Spec Raleigh features a state-of-the-art fitting bay and utilizes the latest in launch monitor technology. Additionally, the facility will house True Spec’s brand-agnostic fitting matrix of over 50,000 club head and shaft combinations, including every major equipment manufacturer. Each club will be custom built at True Spec’s Scottsdale headquarters to the exact specifications derived from the fitting process. This helps its master fitters find the best equipment to improve your golf game.
Sept. 17 also marks the first time that Dogwood Country Club will open its doors to the public for all who come to enjoy the relaxed and stress-free environment. Along with top of the line fitting experiences, the facility also includes amenities such as an augmented reality PuttView putting green, 17 flat screen TVs with surround sound, a full bar, event space and unlimited catering options.
True Spec Raleigh customers will be eligible to take advantage of grand opening savings at the facility by using promo code RALEIGH50 to receive 50 percent off club fittings with any club purchase through Oct. 31.
“North Carolina is a golf-rich state with a clear need for a second True Spec location to meet demand,” said Ryan Richardson, president of True Spec Golf. “Our partnership with a facility as highly regarded and welcoming as Dogwood Country Club is a natural fit and we’re really excited about it.”
“From day one, our mission has been to provide golfers in the Raleigh area with the best technology in the world in a warm and inviting facility,” said Dave Nastalski, co-owner of Dogwood Country Club. “Having True Spec’s amazing team onsite at Dogwood helps us to fulfill that commitment.”
The state-of-the-art facility at True Spec Raleigh is one of several high-end indoor locations to bring the award-winning custom fitting process to its metropolitan area establishment. Other examples include Nexus Club in downtown New York, The Intown Golf Club in Atlanta, True Spec Boston, True Spec Beverly Hills and the flagship studio in Scottsdale.
Consistently ranked by Golf Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America’s top club fitters, True Spec is the nation’s undisputed leader in luxury club fitting. True Spec Raleigh will be the company’s 31st location and the sixth to open in 2022, joining True Spec New Jersey, True Spec Oahu, True Spec Chicago West, True Spec Dallas-Fort Worth and True Spec North Georgia.
True Spec Raleigh will be located just north of downtown Raleigh at 2431 Crabtree Blvd., No. 101. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $475 for a full bag with putter fitting. To book custom fitting appointments at either North Carolina studio, golfers can visit https://www.truespecgolf.com/.