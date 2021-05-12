Trousdale.jpeg

New Union Pines football coach Jason Trousdale was approved this week by the Moore County Schools Board of Education. He takes over after two years as the associate head coach.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Continuity. That’s what Jason Trousdale brings to the Union Pines football program.

The associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the team over the last two seasons was approved as the new Union Pines football coach Monday night by the Moore County Schools Board of Education.

“I think the familiarity of me being around the program, being around the kids, learning more about the community was a big factor,” Trousdale said.

“I think the fact that now it will be my third year here, it might resonate too that I had another opportunity to coach somewhere else and I decided to stay here. You’ve got a lot of good kids coming back. Obviously, the conference is one of the top conferences in the whole state of North Carolina. I think we’ve got to stack good days on good days.”

Trousdale met with a group of more than 40 students Tuesday at the school for his formal introduction to those wishing to play next season.

When the football team opens the season this fall, the senior class will play for its third different head coach in the last four seasons. Trousdale came to Union Pines two years ago and has been on the coaching staff the entire time.

This season will be Trousdale’s first season as a head football coach in North Carolina after last serving as the head coach at Weedsport High School in New York from 2005 to 2008.

After his head coaching stint there, Trousdale went to serve as an offensive coordinator at Port Byron High School and East Syracuse Minoa High School in New York before coming to North Carolina.

“Even though I was the associate head coach, defensive coordinator here, I’m actually more of an offensive guy,” Trousdale said. “That’s why I’m handing the reins over to Coach (Dylan) Thomas. Obviously, I’ll have a little say in what we do because I’m the head coach, but I’m going to trust him that he’s going to be able to do a good job.”

Thomas, as well as offensive coaches Ryan Giggey, Dillon Moon and Antuion Ray will stay on staff to bring further familiarity for Union Pines through the transition.

“They want to be here so that was an easy sell for them,” Trousdale said.

He now takes over a new challenge at a familiar place as Union Pines will join a new split 3A/4A conference with some perennial powers like Richmond, Scotland, Pinecrest and Lee County.

“The fact that I’ve been around the game, this is my 20th year as a coach, I have a knowledge of where to attack,” he said. “Their key players and their key plays the team runs offensively and how they are going to line up defensively, we are going to be able to formation teams and find out how to attack accordingly.”

To prepare for the new conference, Trousdale said the team must join together and be more dedicated in the weight room and during practice as there’s a challenging opponent each week.

He even said that dedication in the weight room could also mean that the team might not even touch a football in the summer months looking to get stronger and faster to compete with the new competition.

“We’re in a good spot. I think the kids will buy in. But as anything, when you go into a realignment and have a new conference, you’re going to have to be prepared every week. There’s no easy games in a conference like that,” he said.

Trousdale takes over for former coach Lonnie Cox, who resigned at the end of the season. He said he is thankful to the school's administration, including principal Andy McCormick, for selecting him for this job. Trousdale also said he is thankful for the support at home from his wife, Amy, and daughters, Stella and Kennedy.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days