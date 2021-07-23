Caught in the heat of his summer golf schedule, Cohen Trolio arrived one day late to the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur after a deep run through the Southern Amateur.
Coming in for Sunday’s practice round only, Trolio played 18 holes on the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina before stroke play started Monday. Now he’s making up for lost time in a place where he has a history of success and is one of the last two golfers still in contention for the championship.
The last time that Cohen teed up in the Sandhills in a USGA championship, he lost 3 and 1 in the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Amateur on Pinehurst No. 2 to the eventual champion Andy Ogletree. This time he’s taken his run one step further.
“It just brings back some good memories. I take what I learn from that experience into this one,” Trolio said after his 6 and 5 win over Luke Clanton Friday afternoon.
This week just kind of hit the flow. I finished fourth round at the Southern, kind of literally hopped on a plane, flew here, played a practice round on Dogwood the next day. It was just kind of the same flow.”
The West Point, Mississippi native gets to take on a friend from across the state line in Nicholas Dunlap from Huntsville, Alabama after Dunlap’s comeback 3 and 2 win over Luke Potter.
The 36-hole match will begin with the first 18 holes at 9:30 a.m. and the second 18 is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free for the championship, and spectators are asked to take the shuttle from Pinecrest High School to be brought into the club.
Playing in the first group off the tee in the semifinals, Clanton looked to continue his run, which included wins over Kelly Chinn, Jackson Van Paris and Gordon Sargent in the more than 24 hours leading up to the semifinal match, with a birdie on the first hole.
Then a birdie on No. 3 to win the hole and tie the match sparked Trolio.
“He really stepped one in on No. 1,” Trolio said. “I saw him make that, so I figured I might give it right back to him, and I just was patient enough until No. 3 to give it back.”
What ensued was four holes won by the future LSU Tiger in six holes to take command in the match.
Wins on 11 and 12 took the lead out to 6 up with six holes left, and a half on 13 with par ended the match as Trolio pumped his fist after his par putt.
“Yeah, it was good, pretty good all the way around. Obviously out here you're going to have some chips, going to have some putts,” he said.
Trolio looked in control of his game and comfortable on the golf course, and while there are differences from Pinehurst No. 2 and the Dogwood Course at CCNC, he said figuring out golf courses comes through breaking it down.
"Every little golf course has its puzzle pieces. I kind of -- we broke these down pretty well,” Trolio said. “I can just kind of stick to what I do and the puzzle pieces fit together pretty good.”
While Trolio took command early and never looked back, Dunlap had to flip a switch on the back nine to turn the tides of the match.
Dunlap walked off the ninth green with his head down after Potter won the hole with a birdie on the par 5, and two swings later there was an obvious change in the match. Taking an iron off the tee on 10, Dunlap hit a wedge to inside 3 feet, and then watched Potter miss his birdie putt to trim the lead to 1 up.
“He made five birdies, I think, out of the first seven holes out of the gate, and I knew if I could get it back to even with a couple to play, it's a lot of pressure, and you have to have a couple good breaks go your way,” Dunlap said. “It was kind of that match play moment where I thought if I could hit a good one I might be able to flip it, and I did. I birdied there.”
The match was tied after the 11th hole with a par from Dunlap. Then the 14th hole started a three-hole stretch the Alabama commit claimed three wins with a pair of birdies. Included was a missed par putt on 16 by Potter that ended the match.
“I wasn't trying to make birdies,” Dunlap said. “I had one roll up, we were just trying to win, on the front of 15, had one roll up to four feet, made that and then had a good save here on 16.”
Coming into the championship, both players had already claimed spots into the U.S. Amateur earlier this summer, including Dunlap finishing as medalist at his qualifying site. Automatic bids were set to be given to the two finalists to the U.S. Amateur next month at Oakmont, and with that not a necessity for both players, the prize of the title will send one of the golfers to the U.S. Open next summer at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
