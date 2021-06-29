A total of 33 golfers find themselves at or under par following the first round of the North & South Amateur contested on Pinehurst’s No. 2 and No. 4 Courses Tuesday, and three players share the lead at 5 under after the first day of action.
A majority of the golfers at even or better (17) opened with play on Course No. 4, including co-leaders Karl Vilips and Christian Blanke, who both shot 65 in the first round. they share of the lead with Zack Gordon, who posted his score on No. 2.
Vilips fell behind early, posting three bogeys in the first three holes, but the Australian who just finished his freshman year at Stanford rebounded for a first-round high of eight birdies, including four in a row to close out the round.
Gordon had a bogey-free round entering his final hole, but a five on the par-4 18th hole on No. 2 ruined the chance for the rising senior at Clemson to take the outright lead heading into Wednesday.
Blanke had a pair of bogeys over the last seven holes to go along with his seven birdies, which was second-best in the field.
Golfers will switch courses for the final day of stroke play Wednesday. Currently, 10 golfers are in a tie for 24th place at even par, with the top 32 golfers making match play Thursday. The round of 16 will be Friday morning, followed by the quarterfinals Friday afternoon. The semifinals of match play is Saturday morning and the finals will be Saturday afternoon. All match play rounds will be contested on Pinehurst No. 2.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.