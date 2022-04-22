A total of 357 competitors competed in the two classifications of the Pinehurst Triathlon Festival this past weekend.
The shorter Sprint triathlon had 118 competitors take on the 750-meter swim, 18 miles of biking and a 5K run. The International triathlon had 161 athletes complete the 1,500 meters of swimming, 26.3 miles of biking and a 10K run.
Local finisher in the top three of their class included:
Ruthie Rosenberger, from Southern Pines, came in first in the female 30-34 class for the International Individual. Janet Daly, from Carthage, finished in third in the female 35-39 class for the International Individual.
Josh Trenkel, from Southern Pines, finished first in the male International Clydesdale class, and Taylor Scott, from Southern Pines, finished in second.
Erica Chabalko, from Southern Pines, won the female Sprint advanced class, and Michael Matthaeus, from Southern Pines, finished third in the male Sprint advanced class.
Ethan Ong, from Southern Pines, came in first for the male 20-24 class of the Sprint Individual. Erik Reifenstahl, from Southern Pines, finished first in the male 45-29 class of the Sprint Individual. Darrell Simpkins, from West End, finished first in the male 70 and over class of the Sprint Individual.
Veronica Kaczorowski, from Whispering Pines, won the female 15 and under class for the Sprint Individual.
Richard Love, from Cameron, won the male Sprint Clydesdale class.
Alex Daly, from Southern Pines, came in first in the male Sprint Novice class.
Pinehurst’s Danielle Kays came in second in the International Advanced Female.
Corey Mulvey, from Vass, took second in the male 25-29 class for the International Individual. Brandon Terry, from Southern Pines, took third in the male 40-44 class for the International Individual. Alan Stein, from Pinehurst, took third in the male 45-49 class for the International Individual. David Marek, from Pinehurst, took second in the male 65-69 class for the International Individual. James Bullock, from Pinehurst, took second in the male 70 and over class for the International Individual.
Richard Ong, from Southern Pines, finished second in the male International Aquabike class.
Grace Kays and Lauren Hobbs, both from Pinehurst, finished in second and third, respectively, in the female 16 to 19 class for the Sprint Individual. Bridget Bachman, from Southern Pines, finished second in the female 30-34 class of the Sprint Individual.
Karolyn Emore, from West End, came in second in the female 45-49 class of the Spring Individual.
A full list of results can be found here.