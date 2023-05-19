A pair of new coaches were announced by the Pinecrest athletic department to carry on the winning tradition and legacy for two of the top programs at the school.
Pinecrest graduate Madison Hadaway will take over as the head coach for the cheerleading program after Nicole Matthews stepped down following this year, and Darrell Travers will be the next wrestling head coach to take over after Bob Curtin stepped down this season.
A 2018 graduate of the school, Hadaway credits Pinecrest for propelling her cheer and dance career to the next level. After cheering and serving as a captain of the squad for four years at Pinecrest, Hadaway went on to join the Campbell dance team for four years.
“I’ve kind of had some leadership roles in the program, not quite as much as coaching,” Hadaway said. “Pinecrest gave me a lot of opportunities to further my dancing and cheerleading career.”
Hadaway graduated from Campbell last May, and sees the coaching position as a way to return the good will to the community that helped her.
“When I came back home, I felt like a piece of me was missing from being involved for so many years with cheerleading and dance. When (Pinecrest athletic director) Jeff (Hewitt) reached out to me, it was perfect timing with a perfect opportunity,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the program can be. I want other girls and other student-athletes to future their careers collegiately if that’s what they want to do. I want to be a helping hand for them.”
Dancing since the age of 2, and with more than 10 years of competitive cheer experience, Hadaway said her background can help the Patriots on the competition level in one of the newer state competitions the N.C. High School Athletic Association stages. Pinecrest won its division title at the 2022 NCHSAA Invitational.
“I’m very excited to keep the tradition going. They are very eager to get back on the competition floor and see what they can do,” Hadaway said. “The sport of cheerleading has changed a lot, so I’m really excited to see all the growth, especially in the program here.”
Currently Hadaway works as a medical office assistant, with a goal of attending physician assistant school in the future.
Travers comes to Pinecrest after serving nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army. Retiring from service in September as a Sergeant Major, Travers has been a local club coach in the Fayetteville area for more than 13 years, and has goals of moving to the high school level.
“I always wanted to coach high school wrestling. Club is great, and you get to work with a lot of kids, but there’s just something about high school wrestling that’s special,” Travers said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but obviously with my military commitments prior to retiring, it’s not something that I was ever able to consider.”
A wrestler himself in high school, Traver was a state placer, regional champion and conference champion in New York.
As a club coach for the Pinning Pythons and Buffalo Valley wrestling club, Traver has trained multiple team and individual state champions. Many of those wrestlers have gone on to win high school state titles and strong careers.
He takes over a Pinecrest program that has had its share of success in recent years with multiple state qualifiers, as well as individual state champions and placers in the last decade-plus. That level of success is what drew Travers to the opening.
“Pinecrest is perennially one of the top 4A programs in the state,” Travers said. “If there is a school in the Cumberland County, Hoke County, Moore County area that has a rich tradition that you want to be a part of, it’s right here at Pinecrest.”
Travers understands the expectations on him as he takes over the program, but he said he wants to continue to build off the foundation set in place to go with his coaching mentality.
“I’m a very physical and aggressive coach,” Travers said. “When we step on the mat, it’s hard, physical and aggressive. When we put our hands on somebody, it’s for a reason, and when that guy walks off the mat, he should know that a Pinecrest wrestler put their hands on them.”