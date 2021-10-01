The vision of the Traditions Golf Academy was to provide individualized teaching of the sport to those aspiring to play the sport at the college level, while also providing the students with a college preparatory education at The O’Neal School.
That now has come to fruition with two golfers, and their families, moving to the area to take part in the first year of the academy. From that, Nick Bradley, the director of instruction at the academy, hopes to see the growth from the foundation established.
“We’re a start-up business so this time next year we would like to double that and have four or five,” he said. “We know that the product here is far superior to anything in the market, generally because of the area and the facilities and the individualistic instruction going into the kids.”
Registration for next school year will soon open up, Bradley said.
James Franklin, the director of athletics at The O’Neal School and director for the academy, said the academy is ahead of schedule, after it was introduced around this time last year.
“We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, yet we are having a tremendous level of success,” Franklin said. “What Nick has done to put us on the map has been tireless. He’s so student-centric. It’s about them and them getting better. The families are really buying into this well-rounded product.
“If it wasn’t for COVID, we would have 10 students signed up now.”
Several international prospects have reached out to the program about future classes as currently they are unable to leave their country due to restrictions around the pandemic, Bradley said.
The two that have started this year bring different perspectives to the academy from their golfing experience. The initial class includes Fiona Surber, a 14-year-old from Fayetteville, who is a relative novice to the sport of golf, and James Nagle, a 13-year-old from the Atlanta area, who has had a club in his hand as long as he can remember.
The relocation of the families is a testament to what has been established in the last few months with the academy, which hosted week-long summer camps in the area leading into the pair coming to the school in the fall.
“There has to be evidence that they are going to get a great education and someone at the wheel of the golf piece that has experience,” Bradley said. “That’s our niche over the other academies, that we are so hands on. Everybody gets individualized attention.”
Surber said the individualized training has helped her immensely the last two months, as she came into the program with less than half a year’s experience of consistent golf training.
“It’s a really great program. It’s super fun and really modeled to you. It helps you become a better golfer in so many different ways,” she said. “I came from a program based around a bunch of kids having fun learning how to play golf, and it wasn’t modeled to you and what you needed. Ever since I’ve come here, I’ve got the attention that I’ve needed and just have become a better golfer.”
Nagle’s hands have calluses from his affinity of working on his craft on the course. He has seen changes with his scores after swing changes were installed since coming to the academy.
“I didn’t have a good coach in Atlanta, so I needed more instruction stuff,” Nagle said. “I’ve shot two of my lowest rounds just by being here.
“It’s a good program and I’ve learned a lot. I was hitting it 200 (yards) when I came here, now I’m hitting it 230. I used to have a pretty short swing and it wasn’t that powerful. Now I’m going parallel and transferring my weight.”
Both have college golf, and professional golf aspirations, and are already instilling a daily work ethic that is needed to help them reach their goals.
The training goes further than just school and hitting the golf course. Weight training twice a week provided by trainers that work at the school through BreakThrough Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, as well as mental golf training in a classroom setting and pool workouts are a part of the regiment of the junior golfers.
Both golfers said they never would have imagined that breathing exercises in the pool would’ve been a part of the training when they entered the program.
“But it helps a lot,” Nagle said.
That was the intention of Bradley when he crafted the curriculum and training details for the Traditions Golf Academy.
“If you train at the level of golf, you’re just going to be a golfer,” Bradley said. “My philosophy is to train 15 to 20 percent higher than golf so that when you get to competition, it all seems very simple.”
Being a part of Traditions Academy, Suber and Nagle will soon be playing in regional and national junior golf tournaments to showcase their growth on the golf course as a byproduct of Bradley’s teaching methods.
“The one-on-one attention they are receiving is beyond,” Franklin said. “That’s the main attraction, Nick’s personal relationships with the families and students. They are seeing immediate results.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.