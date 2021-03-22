Traditions.jpeg

Traditions Golf Academy introduces summer camps and clinics this summer.

The Train Like a Pro week leans heavily on Director Nick Bradley’s 25 years coaching on the PGA Tour and European Tour. Young golfers will accelerate their knowledge, technique, and tournament preparation strategy in one of the most informative training schools in Junior Golf. Players such as Justin Rose, Sir Nick Faldo, Brad Faxon and European No. 1 Junior Frank Kennedy have all consulted with Bradley to improve their performances, and now it’s your turn.

The clinics include: 3 1/2 hours of daily instruction with Nick Bradley for five days, lunch and beverages, accommodations at Pine Needles Golf Resort and round on Pine Needles, Tobacco Road Golf Club and The Cradle at Pinehurst Resort in the afternoons.

The cost for the five-day clinic is $1,950. Five sessions are available, June 28-July 5; July 5-9; July 12-16; July 19-23; July 26-30.

For more information about multi-week pricing and availability, contact info@traditionsgolfacademy.com.

