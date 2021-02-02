Traditions Golf Academy welcomes five ambassadors to represent the newly established all-inclusive junior golf conservatory on a global level.
Within their regions, these ambassadors will work to connect with and recruit students best suited for the program.
“Our global ambassadors have been hand-picked due to their expertise in junior golf. We are very proud that the highest standards represented by Traditions Golf Academy in Pinehurst now have a truly global reach,” said Nick Bradley, Director of Instruction.
Traditions Golf Academy welcomes Anne Neelapijit as the ambassador for Thailand. Neelapijit, founder and director of the golf academy and college placement service - Student Opportunities with Sports, has over a decade of experience in counseling and guiding junior golfers to becoming successful in both golf and in the classroom.
She can be reached at Anne@studentoppwithsports.com.
Also representing Traditions in Asia is master professional Iain Roberts who will be enlisting junior golf talent from Hong Kong, China, Japan, Korea, Macau and Taiwan.
A former European Tour player with over 40 years of golf instruction experience, Roberts is one of the leading instructors and advocates for golf in his region and is a tremendous asset to successfully positioning Traditions on the global front. He can be reached at Irobertsgolf@gmail.com.
A wealth of recruiting experience comes with Jose Paez who will be Traditions ambassador for Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. He has recruited for and worked in multiple junior golf academies along the East Coast. His knowledge of the inner workings of the program as well as his reputable footprint within his region will serve Traditions immensely. He can be reached at Paezjoselo@gmail.com.
Bringing his years of experience as a professional in player development and elite golf coaching, Gordon Smyth is an excellent fit for the Traditions ambassador in Ireland. He works with the world-renowned short game coach Gareth Raflewski and he is also the Head Professional at PGA National Ireland Slieve Russell. In addition, Smyth is founder of Irish Kids Golf Tour offering professionally conducted competitions to help develop young players age 13 and younger on and off the golf course. He can be reached at irishkidsgolftour@outlook.com.
Traditions Golf Academy welcomes world-renowned swing instructor, Robert Rock as an ambassador for the United Kingdom and Europe. Rock brings success both as an elite player and as one of the best coaches on the European Tour. Rock is also a co-founder of the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour comprised of a series of junior golf tournaments across the Midlands in the UK open to all junior golfers under age 18. He can be reached at Robert.rock@yahoo.co.uk.
Traditions looks forward to working with these exceptional figures in the golf industry in recruiting junior golf talent.
Spearheaded by Director of Golf Instruction and Coaching Nick Bradley, Traditions Golf Academy is designed to provide individualized instruction to each student based on their current playing ability and their future goals. Traditions ensures a training program unique to junior development and NCAA collegiate golf preparation. Using the best technology available to measure, refine, and design student progress, Traditions will deliver one-on-one boutique instruction with tour proven philosophies and experience.
Traditions is a combination of three powerful forces: The O’Neal School’s academic excellence in college preparatory education, elite golf instruction and access to Forest Creek, an exclusive private golf club in Pinehurst, NC, the “Home of American Golf”.
Enrollment applications are now being accepted for students in grades 8-12 in accordance with O’Neal’s admissions process. Enrollment will be limited to no more than 20 students. Admitted students will attend O’Neal and meet all graduation requirements. Following the academic day, Coach Bradley and the junior golfers will be granted access to Forest Creek’s practice facilities and golf courses.
For more information regarding Traditions Golf Academy, please contact Katie Novak at info@traditionsgolfacademy.com or visit www.traditionsgolfacademy.com.