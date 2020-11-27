Four rising stars of golf will take on each other in a team match play event hosted on Donald Ross’ masterpiece on Dec. 13.
The event tabbed as “The Royal Pine” brings four of the top 10 junior golfers in the high school senior class of 2021 to Pinehurst No. 2. Included in the foursome is Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris.
Twins David and Maxwell Ford will form one team that will compete against Van Paris and junior No. 1 Kelly Chinn in a four-ball match that tees off at 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 13.
David Ford is ranked No. 2 in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association rankings, Van Paris is No. 5 and Maxwell is No. 11 in the rankings, but seventh in the class of 2021.
Chinn has signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke University, David Ford with UNC Chapel Hill, Van Paris with Vanderbilt University and Maxwell Ford with the University of Georgia.
In the last calendar year, the four golfers have combined to win six AJGA events.
The match is being organized and will be live streamed through Junior Golf Live on its website and its other social media platforms and YouTube. It’s the first live match play event that Junior Golf Live has produced.
The Raleigh-based company has live streamed multiple junior golf tournaments in the area since its inception in 2019.