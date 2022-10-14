Nearly every golfer that has lined up on a practice putting green before their round or even in their free time stands over the ball with one goal of sinking the putt. Add one of your golfing buddies and it then becomes a competition.
Nick Guild and Kevin Monaghan had the same thoughts last year when they came up with a concept that will soon have its inaugural national championship at Pinehurst in a few weeks.
The concept contrived by the two was the Amateur Putting Tour, and after qualifying events and local tour events, the tour hosts a national championship on the Thistle Dhu putting course at the Pinecrest Country Club main clubhouse on Nov. 9.
“We go down to the putting green just trying to get out of the house. We are avid short game guys and one thing led to another and we developed a format of playing at any course in America on any practice putting green,” Guild said. “In the spring, a couple of organizations in golf called us out of the blue and said we had a good concept that was viable and they wanted to help grow it.”
The championship starts with a qualifying event on the Thistle Dhu course that morning, with registration open for any golfer wishing to play for a chance to prove they are the “best amateur putter in the country.” The cost for registration is $50, and can be found here. The 54-player qualifier sends five golfers to the 48-player field for the championship that will begin play at noon that Sunday. The field will be whittled down to four players to compete in a nine-hole championship.
The event will also feature a social hour and practice round the Saturday evening before.
The field of 48 golfers will be made up of golfer who qualified for the national championship at events across the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions, area that Guild and Monaghan have built connections in the short history of the tour.
“I’ve seen from youth to older individuals, to new, to avid and everyone feels like they can take a flatstick and be a champion. We are going to present that opportunity coming up in a few weeks,” Guild said.
Guild said the obvious reason for picking Pinehurst as a host site for the inaugural championship comes down to the history and notoriety of the club.
“This is truly a great way to increase the accessibility, and the playability to the game. Anyone from whatever level or whatever age can grab a putter and go socialize,” Guild said. “We chose Pinehurst for a lot of the obvious reasons, but probably the most notable one was if you are going to show off your brand somewhere and prove you can be valuable to the golf industry, we thought of no better place to do it than Pinehurst.”
For the players competing for a national championship in the shadows of the Putter Boy statue, the setup might be slightly different than most evening rounds with drinks on Thistle Dhu.
“Putters are going to see some different putts than they’re used to on Thistle Dhu. You’re going to see a 7-footer, you’re going to see a 12-footer downhill and some of those wacky putts that you usually see may not be there,” Guild said. “The whole programming of what we do is to simulate the golf experience that you would get on the golf course. Us average golfers, we’re above the hole, we’re out of position and we’ve got to putt under pressure.”
Guild sees the championship as a chance for many golfers to produce results in pressure situations with the normal traffic around the clubhouse and a professional feel with signage and an LED board. Fairway Films will be at the event to capture video of the event.
As for the future after the champion is crowned on Nov. 6, Guild sees the tour growing where local leagues at clubs can start up with very minimal needs. He sees the tour’s model as one that is playable anywhere, anytime two tour members are sharing a practice putting green.
The leagues allow golfers to connect off the course and continue to practice with a purpose, he said.
“What’s happened over the last year, year and a half, we confirmed the process. You come up with an idea and then you see if the spaghetti stays against the wall. The confirmation of the concept has happened this year,” Guild said. “We said, ‘No one has a competitive putting league.’ We created this as a league two years ago and it filled up in a week and a half.”
The winner of the championship receives $1,000 in winnings and a custom Bettinardi putter trophy. The top 10 finishes claim a cash prize and tour membership for next year.
“Our tour is about identifying the best amateur putter in the United States. What we’ve seen and what we’re doing, yes, there’s a nominal purse that gets paid out one through 10, but what we’ve learned is these golfers want access to more bucket list life experiences. Punching your ticket to go to Pinehurst and compete is one of them,” Guild said. “We’ve had people say, ‘I don’t care about the purse. I just want to go become the best putter in the United States.’”
More information can be found at https://amputt.com/the-tour
