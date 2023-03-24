When Mike Jarman and his wife, Carrie, started their jobs in the Moore County School System, they knew that this would be the last stop on their cross-country teaching journey before retirement.
Jarman had coached baseball and softball for nearly 30 years across three states, and had no inclination of getting back on the field again. That was until last week, when Union Pines High School administration came to his history classroom, asking if he could be the interim softball coach. The former softball coach, Doug Norman, tendered his resignation last week, and the Vikings were in a bind with a talented roster in the middle of conference play.
“I said, ‘Heck yeah, I’ll do it,’” Jarman said.
Coaching baseball and softball at Edmond North in Oklahoma, softball at South Fort Myers in Florida, baseball at Apex Friendship and Heritage in North Carolina, Jarman won a state title in baseball in 2012 and softball in 2004 in Oklahoma.
The move to Moore County was made so the Jarmans could live closer to their daughter, Jackie, who also teaches in the county. The Jarmans came to North Carolina when their son, Mike, retired from a career in minor league baseball, and moved to Raleigh.
“My wife said, ‘I’m not living 12 hours away from my son,’ and here we are. We came to Raleigh eight years ago,” Jarman said. “My daughter is now teaching school here in Pinehurst, and we like it here, and we wanted to get out of Wake Forest.”
Jarman admits that a coaching change in the middle of a season can be a “tough situation,” but he has seen the Vikings handle the transition with relative ease.
“We came here to finish out our careers and retire. Any time you got a chance to coach a team like this, I ain’t retiring no time soon,” Jarman said. “About the time you think you’re out of it, somebody reaches in and pulls you back in.”
In the first game with the team, Jarman got a glimpse of what’s possible for his players. Among attributes he’s seen is the power his team exhibits at the plate. The win over Hoke County saw Vikings connect on 13 hits, including a homer from sophomore Nicole Norman and two triples, from junior Corryn McCutchen and freshman Kileigh Cameron.
“That’s going to be our approach. We are going to hit the ball hard. That’s what we’ve got, we’ve got kids that can hit,” Jarman said. “The defense is solid, and we got some outstanding performances from our pitching tonight.”
The solid pitching performance came from seniors Maddie Wagner and Marissa Fuller.
The team features a lot of underclassmen talent, but Jarman wants to see a team led by its senior class take on this season.
“I’ve only been with them since Wednesday,” Jarman said. “I like having the older kids in there. That’s the maturity the younger players need to see.”
Jarman has also identified a few trends the team has shown through the first four weeks of the season he hopes to remedy.
“One of the biggest stats that we have is 78 runners left on base in seven games. We’ve got to get those guys in,” Jarman said. “We’ve worked on that, and we’ve got to cut down on the errors a little bit, and we can work on that.”
The development is an aspect that Jarman said he missed most from coaching in the time away from the sport.
“I missed it. I love it. It’s been my life and there’s nothing more than coaching with a lot of great kids. I can help them get better, and they can help me get better,” Jarman said. “We’ve just got to get them believing in themselves that they can win.”