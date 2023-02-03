After more than a quarter of a century working with the U.S. Golf Association as a rules officials for championships hosted from coast to coast, Bryan Lewis has gone as far as he thought his experience with the governing body for golf could take him.
Then he got a call recently that he was nominated for the USGA Executive Committee, a 15-member group that serves as the association’s policy-making board. He was taken aback, feeling as though he always saw that post as one for people who serve as legal advisers or board members at large corporations.
“I love doing that and doing rules at USGA championships, but the Executive Committee is a level above that. Something I didn’t think they’d consider someone like me for,” Lewis said. “It was a shock. I was thrilled and humbled to be considered. It’s nothing I aspired to because it was nothing I ever dreamt was possible. I’m just a public golfer from a small town in Michigan.”
After going through an interview process, Lewis was appointed to a three-year term that began at the start of this month. To him, it speaks to the USGA looking for those who are directly connected to the championships to direct the decision making that the board will make.
“That’s the feedback I’ve gotten from my fellow (Rules) Committee members,” Lewis said. “They’re just as thrilled as I am because I kind of represent them. They have a voice at the table.”
Lewis and three others’ appointments were announced last week by the USGA.
Lewis’ professional life brings experience in governance. He spent 32 years at Whirlpool Corporation before retiring in 2017 as an information security manager, and was a nationally recognized expert in identity and access management. He also has served for 22 years on the South Haven, Michigan, Public Schools Board of Education, eight of those as board president. Lewis also served for four years on the Golf Association of Michigan Board of Governors.
Lewis splits time living in both Pinehurst and his native Michigan. He’s also a member of the Tin Whistles, after being nominated three years ago.
“The Tin Whistles is a great organization. It’s a fun group of guys, and very historic,” Lewis said.
After a standout junior golf career that took him to Western Michigan to play collegiately, Lewis’ golfing career followed the trajectory of many.
“You get out of school, get a full-time job and you get married, and suddenly you can’t play as good as you need to to be competitive,” Lewis said.
To stay connected to the sport, he saw volunteering as a rules official as a possibility to reconnect with the sport.
“I saw this as a way I can be around golf tournaments and not have to be able to play as well. It was a different way to be around golf and golf tournaments,” he said.
After 25 years and 84 USGA championships later, Lewis sees the impact he’s made on the game he loves. The number of championships “sneaked up” on him when looking over a spreadsheet that he made a few years back to keep track of the courses and the different championships he’s worked.
He said he’s worked 10 different USGA championships in his career, but one stands out in his mind, the U.S. Junior Amateur. That was the lone championship he competed in as a player in 1980. In the USGA’s old structure where each championship had its own championship committee, Lewis joined the U.S. Junior’s committee in 1998.
“There’s nothing like the U.S. Junior championship,” Lewis said. “It’s kind of cool to see these players before they’re famous. You get to know them before they’re big tour pros.”
He has served on the USGA Rules of Golf Committee since 2017 and has been an instructor at USGA/PGA Rules Workshops since 2019.
This year, Lewis said his schedule includes rules officiating at The Masters, U.S. Open, U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst, U.S. Amateur and the Walker Cup, hosted this year at the Old Course at St. Andrews.
“I have to pinch myself sometimes,” Lewis said. “We pay our own way. We do it for the good of the game, and there are rewards for putting in that time, but still, you’re doing it for the good of the game.”
Lewis’ new position on the executive committee carries that same purpose he has when he goes to each USGA championship.
“It’s an exciting time to be part of the USGA. We’ve got a lot going on. It’s also an exciting time to be here in Pinehurst,” Lewis said. “The combination of the two is pretty good.”