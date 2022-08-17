With a trio of towering hitters at the net, and a resolve to not go away after dropping the two sets, Chapel Hill’s volleyball team provided a test that Pinecrest asked for when the schedule was made in the offseason.
A playoff-caliber matchup in the first week of the season was what the Patriots wanted, and it came with a learning lesson in a five-set loss in the home opener Tuesday night.
Chapel Hill dropped the first two sets 19-25 and 20-25 before storming away with wins in the final three sets, 25-17, 25-13 and 15-7.
“When you play great teams like that, you find out more about yourself than maybe what we would see in conference. That’s why we scheduled these tough non-conference teams, who can just put it on you,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said.
Pinecrest (1-1) seemed to be in control of the match after two sets, including a second set where it never trailed. Then a switch was flipped on the Chapel Hill side. But the switch was so severe that Pinecrest led only briefly early in the fourth set the rest of the way.
The match taught several lessons to the Patriots, who have a good mix of returning contributors from a season ago with a handful of talented newcomers.
One lesson, Blackburn said, was to not shy away at the net when attacking opposing blockers.
“When you get the chance to put the ball down, you’ve got to put it down. I thought we did a good job in the first two sets. When it was our turn to kill, we put it down,” Blackburn said. “When we got to the back half of the match and we got opportunities, I thought we got a little cute, a little timid.”
In the five-set thriller, Pinecrest had three hitters record double-digit hits, led by 11 each from junior Jacey Olsen and senior Karsen Corbett. Sophomore Brooke Emore had 10 kills. A newcomer to the program, Olsen had acclimated well with the Patriots through the preseason and the first two games. She was a viable threat when on the front row, but also delivered powerful strikes when she was set playing on the back row as well.
“She’s fitting in well, immediately with the other seniors,” Blackburn said. “It’s nice that Jacey has been able to come in and assimilate with the other girls pretty quickly.”
Senior Sydney Karjala collected 40 assists and had 10 digs in the loss for Pinecrest.
The shift in momentum came from the Tigers when they built confidence in the third set with a pair of rallies. Had the serves gone another way, the close, pivotal third set might have favored the Patriots.
“In the third set, our serve receive let us down. They went on two four-point runs in two different rotations so that got us there,” Blackburn said. “Credit to them, they kind of picked it up as the night went on. Our hitters were a little slow, and started hitting into the block.”
Led by seniors Amber Jarecki-Meyers and Carly Sciborski, Chapel Hill was able to execute the game plan Pinecrest hopes to work on going forward. Jarecki-Meyers had 26 kills come from her thunderous right hand, and Sciborski added nine kills. Learning to get blocks on even the most dominant of hitters is what Blackburn wants to see come from the loss.
“We’ll work on some more blocking techniques. We’ve got to get up there and deter those kills from putting it down on us,” Blackburn said. “It’s always good to go see hitters like that, and defense like that. They could just flat out put it on you for a couple hours. They were playing some great volleyball so that was fun.”
Pinecrest senior Caroline Bradford had eight kills, eight digs and served three aces in the match.
Pinecrest travels to Ashley Thursday.
Vikings, Mustangs Claim Volleyball Season-Opening Wins
Moving from hitter to setter for this season, Sydney Hay stood out for the Union Pines volleyball team in its three-set win at Western Harnett to open the season.
The Vikings made quick work of the Eagles by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-15.
Hay dished out 11 assists, claimed six digs, served three aces and notched three kills in the win.
Ellie Chapin had five kills and served three aces, and Ellie Everhart and Devyn Craven each recorded three kills.
Brisi Gonzalez recorded 10 digs and Alison DeMasi had four digs.
Union Pines plays at Jack Britt Wednesday.
North Moore defeated Southern Wake Academy at home in three sets. The Mustangs improved to 1-0 on the season by scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-15.
North Moore plays at Chatham Charter Thursday.
Union Pines Wins Open at Battle for the Bell
A pair of goals from Gabe Phillips helped the Union Pines boys soccer team claim a 3-0 win over Pine Forest Tuesday at Cape Fear in the first round of the Battle for the Bell tournament.
Phillips’ goals, along with another goal added from Will Brokhoff, were assisted by David Perez, Carter Broderson and Liam Thayer.
Thayer and Kael Jahn combined for the shutout in the win.
Union Pines plays Southern Lee Thursday at Fayetteville Academy with a berth in the championship match on the line.
Reigning champion Pinecrest received a bye into the semifinals Thursday at Terry Sanford.
Vikings Top North Moore on the Course
Three of Union Pines’ four golfers posted the lowest scores in a non-conference match against North Moore on the River Course at the Country Club of Whispering Pines Tuesday afternoon.
Morgan Pettine and Carolyn Coffey posted nine-hole scores of 45, and Jaclyn Manzo had a 54 to be the top three finishers in the match.
North Moore’s Paige Ritter shot a 55.
Rounding out the other scores were Shawna McDonald from Union Pines with a 56, and North Moore’s scores to follow Ritter were Alison Bates with a 64, Elizabeth Johnson with a 65, Sierra Garner with a 66 and Caibrey Thompson with a 67.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.