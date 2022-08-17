Pinecrest Volleyball 06.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Caroline Bradford passes the ball from the back row during the Patriots' five-set loss to Chapel Hill Tuesday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

With a trio of towering hitters at the net, and a resolve to not go away after dropping the two sets, Chapel Hill’s volleyball team provided a test that Pinecrest asked for when the schedule was made in the offseason.

A playoff-caliber matchup in the first week of the season was what the Patriots wanted, and it came with a learning lesson in a five-set loss in the home opener Tuesday night.

0E7A8990.jpeg

North Moore's Calissa Clendenin goes for a kill against Southern Wake Academy Tuesday at home.

