A trio of Moore County wrestlers survived the first three matches at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament and will wrestle Saturday night for a state title in Greensboro.
Following semifinal action Friday evening, Pinecrest’s Matt Rowland and Jayden Dobeck advanced onto their respective title bouts, and Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty remained without a loss as well as the only ones of the 19 wrestlers Moore County sent to the state championships. The championship bouts start at 4 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday.
Rowland looks to close his high school career with a second state title, this time in the 4A 120-pound class. He used three straight wins by fall to set up a match with Providence’s Noah Luna for the championship.
Dobeck makes a return to the state final after advancing that far as a freshman. Using two wins by pin and a 4-0 decision in the semifinals over East Forsyth’s Michael Quinones, the Pinecrest junior takes on A.C. Reynold’s Elijah Brown in the 4A 160-pound title bout. Brown is 45-0 on the season.
McCafferty’s wins came by pin in the first two rounds and he used a 6-0 decision to advance to his second straight state final. For the 3A 170-pound crown, McCafferty wrestles Cole Reynolds from West Carteret in what will be the final bouts of the state tournament with the championship matches beginning at 182 pounds and rotating around the lineup back to 170 pounds. Reynolds is 43-2 on the season and used three wins by fall to advance to the championship.
Along with three wrestlers going to the championship, five wrestlers look to wrestle back in the consolation rounds early Saturday to better their position on the podium, and North Moore’s Ranger Dunlap and Nathan Rogers wrestle Saturday morning in the first round of 1A consolations after losses in their first bouts.
Union Pines’ 182-pounder Nicholas Mascolino advanced to the semifinals Friday, falling to Cape Fear’s Jaden Paul by a 10-3 decision. Mascolino had won his first two matches by decision to advance that far.
Also falling in the semifinals was Pinecrest’s Robert Hyder, Will Brock and Chase Godwin.
Hyder had to slip past his first two opponents in the 182-pound championship. He opened Thursday with a 3-2 decision and followed it up with a win by sudden victory over Fuquay Varina’s Austin Roberts. He lost in a 4-3 decision in the 182-pound semifinals to Gavin Hartsell from A.L. Brown.
Brock at 220 pounds and Godwin at 285 pounds won their first two matches by pin. Brock lost a 3-1 decision in his semifinal match to Lake Norman’s Sakarri Morrison, and Godwin was pinned by Carson Floyd of Lake Norman.
Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden won his first bout of the 152-pound class, and was defeated by Drew Pepin of Northwest Guilford in Friday’s quarterfinals. He rebounded Friday afternoon with a 10-6 decision to keep wrestling into Saturday.
Friday saw the end of the championship for nine wrestlers.
Union Pines had seven wrestlers bow out after losing their first two matches, while others claimed victories in their state championship appearance.
Senior Kellen DeVries lost his two bouts on Friday and was eliminated in the 285-pound bracket. After opening with a 7-5 decision Thursday, he lost by fall to Christian Hercules of West Rowan and then was on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision to Stateville’s Steven Hamby.
Freshman Finn McCafferty won his opening match at 132 pounds, an 11-0 decision over Mathew Lieberman Currituck, but then lost the next two matches by a decision to Fred T. Foard’s Hunter Clark and a major decision to Ross Watts from Hibriten.
Senior Gaige Lloyd took a first-round loss Thursday and rebounded Friday morning with a tech fall win over Dixon’s Justin Root in the consolation first round of the 145-pound division. He lost to Logan Fite from Central Academy by a 3-2 decision in Friday afternoon’s consolation second round.
Freshman Keaton Crawford at 106 pounds, junior Jayden Crawford at 113 pounds, sophomore Joseph Vrabcak at 138 pounds and freshman Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds all lost their first two bouts in the 3A championship to finish out their championship.
Pinecrest had two end their championship Friday
Junior Riley Merchant’s two losses came in devastating fashion. After winning his first match by pin Thursday in the 4A 132-pound class, Merchant lost by sudden victory to Topsail’s Ethan Blevins. In his consolation match, he was tied with Frank Bianco from Rolesville through three periods of regulation and an overtime period. Merchant lost in a 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period.
At 138 pounds, Devin Kissinger was defeated in two matches by fall.
