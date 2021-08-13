Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam holds the trophy after winning the 2021 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. two weeks ago. The 1996 U.S. Women's Open champion at Pine Needles will return to the course in June for the 77th championship.

 Darren Carroll/USGA

Less than 10 months until the U.S. Women’s Open is contested at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, three players have already locked in their spot into the field. One of which has a history with the USGA championship in the Sandhills.

After a 13-year break from USGA Championships, Annika Sorenstam came back and captured the U.S. Senior Women’s Open title with a dominant performance. She has earned a place in her first U.S. Women’s Open since 2008 at the site of her second U.S. Women’s Open victory in 1996.

The No. 1 amateur in the world, Rose Zhang, earned her spot after winning the U.S. Girls’ Junior to capture her second USGA title. Next year will be Zhang’s fourth U.S. Women’s Open appearance.

Last week, Jensen Castle played her way into the field when she reached the final match of this year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur. Castle, 20, of West Columbia, South Carolina, and a University of Kentucky junior went on to win the championship and became the first No. 63 seed to lift the trophy.

The 77th U.S. Women’s Open from June 2 to 5, making its return to the club for a record fourth time.

Tickets sales are currently open for the championship at https://www.usga.org/championships/2022/womens-open-tickets.html.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days