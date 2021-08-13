Less than 10 months until the U.S. Women’s Open is contested at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, three players have already locked in their spot into the field. One of which has a history with the USGA championship in the Sandhills.
After a 13-year break from USGA Championships, Annika Sorenstam came back and captured the U.S. Senior Women’s Open title with a dominant performance. She has earned a place in her first U.S. Women’s Open since 2008 at the site of her second U.S. Women’s Open victory in 1996.
The No. 1 amateur in the world, Rose Zhang, earned her spot after winning the U.S. Girls’ Junior to capture her second USGA title. Next year will be Zhang’s fourth U.S. Women’s Open appearance.
Last week, Jensen Castle played her way into the field when she reached the final match of this year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur. Castle, 20, of West Columbia, South Carolina, and a University of Kentucky junior went on to win the championship and became the first No. 63 seed to lift the trophy.
The 77th U.S. Women’s Open from June 2 to 5, making its return to the club for a record fourth time.
