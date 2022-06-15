Calling some of the grand cathedrals of the sport his home field during his time in the Majors, Bernie Carbo knows what it means to have a home field advantage.
Fenway Park in Boston, the old Busch Stadium in St. Louis and Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh have been the friendly confines for Carbo, and now in his new position as the manager for the Sandhills Bogeys summer collegiate wood bat league team, he sees his players sharing that same comfort at home early in the summer.
“It used to be in the old days that when you played at home, the umpires were a bit more kinder to you and on the road you got a bit more calls called against you. We’ve been having great umpires out here,” Carbo said while sharing one of his countless stories from his professional career with a grin.
The Bogeys’ stadium, located on the Sandhills Community College campus, was finished nearing the 11th hour last week before the home opener Saturday. The organization announced that for the games Saturday and Sunday, more than 1,000 combined fans came through the gates.
The large crowds fueled two wins for the team, and the first weeknight game produced a higher than expected turnout Tuesday evening for a game pushed back two hours to keep the fans out of the heat of the day.
“We have a good fan base and a great baseball park. When it gets finished, it’s going to be beautiful,” Carbo said. “It’s always fun to be at home and we’re going to have a lot of home games.”
Another home game, another win for the Bogeys with a 4-3 victory over the Sanford Spinners Tuesday in a shortened seven-inning contest, stretching the home win streak to three games and the overall win streak to four games.
“These kids know how to win and our coaching staff, and everybody from top to bottom, is great,” Carbo said.
On top of the team coming home after playing on the road for the first three games of the season, the trio of home contests was a literal homecoming for many players with local ties.
Jonathan Foster, a 2021 Union Pines grad playing at Southeastern Community College, made his second appearance of the summer on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief after starter Carson Everette went down to injury, limiting an already thin pitching staff on the day.
“We knew coming in today that we had like five pitchers here. We had a little meeting before the game and the coaches told us the ordeal and gave everyone a spot in the rotation,” Foster said.
“I knew that coming in I had to get at least three or four innings out of myself. I came in with a lot of confidence.”
Foster played last summer ahead of his freshman year at Southeastern with the Spinner, and had a short run in the meeting Sunday between the sides when he allowed three runs in less than an inning of work.
“I know a lot of guys on the team and the head coach. It was kind of nice to talk with everyone you know and get to see everybody,” Foster said.
The tides turned for Foster Tuesday, striking out four batters and allowing two hits.
The second hit off Foster came in the top of the sixth inning when Kayden Sigmon led off with a triple and scored two batters later on a groundout, making it a 4-3 Bogeys lead.
The Bogeys provided early run support to Foster and the pitching staff in the win, including a three-run bottom of the second inning. Clay Wilson hit a two-run double to make it a 3-1 lead and was followed up with a Zach Fritts RBI groundout.
Jordan Smith drove in the first run of the contest for the Bogeys in the bottom of the first when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Tanner Perrone came on to close out the game, striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning.
“I’m glad Tanner came in and finished the job. Big time from him,” Foster said.
Sandhills’ homestand continues this weekend with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.