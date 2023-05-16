HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Smithfield-Selma

Union Pines Vikings Taryn Pekala (4) scores on Smithfield-Selma Spartans Melissa Niz (00) during the first round of the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer championship against Smithfield-Selma Monday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines (No. 7) defeated Smithfield-Selma (No. 26), 6-1 to advance to the second round.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines girls soccer team defeated the Smithfield-Selma Spartans Monday night in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs. The Vikings used adjustments in the second half to put on a scoring clinic, coming away with the 6-1 win at home.

“Last year we were injured, and we were missing a center back. My left back was injured and she was maybe only 70 percent, and one of the center midfielders, who had speed, was at only 80 percent. This time we were healthy and we had two additional scoring threats, whereas last year we had two scoring threats, one was from the center spot and the other one was a striker,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “So, I think it was a more balanced attack, and I think in the second half, we started doing that. They had trouble adjusting and they were having trouble handling the speed.”

HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Smithfield-Selma

Union Pines Vikings Taryn Pekala (4) scores on Smithfield-Selma Spartans Melissa Niz (00) during the first round of the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer championship against Smithfield-Selma Monday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines (No. 7) defeated Smithfield-Selma (No. 26), 6-1 to advance to the second round.
HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Smithfield-Selma

Union Pines Vikings Grace Queen (18) works behind Smithfield-Selma Spartans Ja'Nyelle Jenkins (4) during the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs Monday at home.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days