Union Pines Vikings Taryn Pekala (4) scores on Smithfield-Selma Spartans Melissa Niz (00) during the first round of the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer championship against Smithfield-Selma Monday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines (No. 7) defeated Smithfield-Selma (No. 26), 6-1 to advance to the second round.
The Union Pines girls soccer team defeated the Smithfield-Selma Spartans Monday night in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs. The Vikings used adjustments in the second half to put on a scoring clinic, coming away with the 6-1 win at home.
“Last year we were injured, and we were missing a center back. My left back was injured and she was maybe only 70 percent, and one of the center midfielders, who had speed, was at only 80 percent. This time we were healthy and we had two additional scoring threats, whereas last year we had two scoring threats, one was from the center spot and the other one was a striker,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “So, I think it was a more balanced attack, and I think in the second half, we started doing that. They had trouble adjusting and they were having trouble handling the speed.”
The No. 7 Vikings (16-7-1) got things going in the 10th minute of the match on a goal by Tayrn Pekala to go up 1-0 early. Grace Queen added a goal of her own in the 17th minute to make it 2-0, a lead that Union Pines took into halftime.
“Let’s just put it this way, we had a good old pep talk at halftime. We didn’t come out with the kind of energy we need to have for playoffs, so we picked it up in the second half like we should have,” Horwath said. “I think we did really well in the second half, wasn’t overly thrilled by the goal but it was pretty much a safe game by that point.”
Brooke Going started the second half off fast with a goal in the 42nd minute to quickly make it 3-0. Smithfield-Selma (10-11) responded with its only goal of the game on a score from Ava Cummings.
Riley Pittman joined the scoring party with a goal off a corner kick from Queen in response to the Spartans’ lone score. Pekala sealed the win on back-to-back goals to put the game out of reach.
“We really stepped up as a team to make those passes, connect and make the simple plays, and score off of those.” Pekala said. “I think we talked more than we have been, and it really helped us get to the back of the net so that was good.”
The Vikings host No. 23 William later this week in the second round of the playoffs. The date has yet to be announced, whether it would be Wednesday or Thursday. These two teams faced off against each other last year in the playoffs, with Williams ending the Vikings’ season by a 2-1 score.
“You got to be ready physically because they’re going to bring it physically. They’re a big team, so we got to be ready physically, we’ve got to come out. It’s as simple as that,” Horwath said. “Everybody has to dig in, and if everybody does, then we're capable of beating them. We got to go out there and prove it.”
“(We need to) go in and play like it’s another game, and just play our hardest, and make the best of it to get past and have revenge from last year.” Pekala said.
In other soccer action on Monday, Pinecrest defeated Broughton in overtime by a 1-0 score in the 4A first-round game hosted at Southern Lee.
Pinecrest (17-6) senior Savannah Dunahay scored the game-winning goal with two minutes to go in the second overtime period.
Pinecrest goes to Cleveland in Thursday’s 4A second round.
North Moore opened the 1A state playoffs with a 9-0 win over Excelsior Classical Academy in a game played at Union Pines.
The Mustangs (8-5) host Neuse Charter in the second round Thursday at Union Pines.