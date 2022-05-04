A lengthy par-5 away from where the U.S. Women’s Open will tee off at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in four weeks, 72 golfers competed on the host’s sister course, Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club, where a trio of golfers had their dreams of competing for a national championship come to life after the 36-hole qualifier finished early Wednesday morning.
The marathon qualifier started Tuesday morning, with a two-hour weather delay in the afternoon forcing nearly everyone to wrap their rounds just before sunlight or when it was too dark to finish up.
A playoff to secure the final two spots teed off the 18th hole just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and 30 minutes and two playoff holes later the qualifiers slots were locked in.
“It’s kind of hard to realize because I’m so exhausted. I’ve been traveling around for the last six weeks with my caddie on Tour,” Pauline Roussin-Bouchard said after a birdie on the second playoff hole. “We took a red-eye Sunday night and got here Monday, then only played nine holes. It’s a long six weeks and then a long three days.”
Bethany Wu was the only golfer whose fortune was locked in after the entirety of the field closed out 36 holes. The Epson Tour golfer from California posted rounds of 69 and 71, being the only golfer to post a two-round total in the red.
“I had no expectations really. I wasn’t feeling too great about my game,” Wu said. “I had missed the last two cuts on the Epson Tour. I just wanted to come out here and do my best, luckily I had a good time and a great caddie. We did it together.”
Despite being a California native and former golfer at UCLA, the Sandhills has a special place in Wu’s heart.
“I was planning on staying here for my off weeks before going down to Florida for my next event,” Wu said. “I love it here and I have great hosts out at Forest Creek. Anything about Pinehurst, I love it.”
After receiving her medal and official invite, Wu said she was going to make the short trek to Pine Needles to walk the course.
Roussin-Bouchard closed out her 36 holes after 5 p.m. Tuesday night, and hung around the club to see what her two-score total of even par would require her to come back Wednesday morning for a playoff.
A quick refresh with her coach to ensure she could “hit it straight for a few holes” had her in nearly the same spot to the right side of the fairway off the 18th tee on both playoff holes.
“They were like 3 feet away. It was literally the same shot,” Roussin-Bocahrd said.
On the first playoff approach shot, a sawed-off 9-iron flew over the flag and landed more than 20 feet past the pin. The second time, a club shorter for the uphill approach proved to be the knock-out punch to the rest in the playoff.
“I just committed to my shot, and when I saw it land close to the pin, I was like, ‘Oh, this looks really good.’ I guess I’m too short to see the bottom of the pin. I thought it was close, but not that close,” Roussin-Boucahrd said of her approach to inside 3 feet. “Not stress-free. Full of stress birdie putt.”
Getting to the course early Wednesday came after a tough 36 holes for the French golfer and former All-American at South Carolina. Roussin-Bouchard posted rounds of 73 and 71.
“It’s super exciting because we really stayed patient during the 36 holes. I didn’t make many putts, only on par 5s that I would reach in two (shots),” Roussin-Bouchard said. “We were just looking to keep the momentum going, having opportunities. Staying in that mindset definitely was rewarded at the end. That’s the best feeling in the world, because it confirms that it’s the mindset to have in any kind of situation.”
The first playoff hole featured amateur Anna Morgan birding a putt from the center of the green to the middle-right flag, while everyone else took a par. The Furman golfer posted rounds of 71 and 73 to make the playoff.
Allison Emrey was the first alternate from the qualifier and 2021 North & South champion Gina Kim is the second alternate.
Wu will make her first appearance in the Women’s Open in four weeks, and before this week had Monday qualified for an LPGA event once and never had a close call at qualifying for an Open. While grinding out for 36 holes, her mindset was focusing on the big picture.
“You kind of just play the long game. If you miss a putt here and there, it’s no worries because there’s like 27 more holes to go. It’s all good,” Wu said. “Playing the long game and staying patient. It’s easier said than done.”
Roussin-Bouchard makes a return to the Women’s Open, qualifying for the 2020 playing of the event that was postponed to December in Houston due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Columbia, South Carolina resident shares the same feelings of the area as Wu.
“I was telling my caddie yesterday, it feels nice to be on the East Coast, close to home and have the Pines back and this atmosphere back,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “I’m just a happy person.”
Neither golfer, despite being early in their professional careers, said that the thought of the heightened $10 million purse for this year’s Women’s Open had crossed their mind much in recent weeks, or even at Mid Pines Wednesday.
“I totally forgot about that until yesterday. It’s pretty cool because this will be my first U.S. Open,” Wu said. “I love North Carolina, especially Pinehurst, and I’m excited to come back.”
Roussin-Bouchard’s schedule has kept her from thinking too much about the increased payout at the year’s second major.
“To be honest, I didn’t really think about it today or yesterday. It wasn’t until my flight on Sunday night, just because I’ve been trying to stay in the moment and not to plan ahead and stuff,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “It’s amazing what’s happening for the U.S. Open, and we’ve been watching that closely. It was not a motivation for me, and I haven’t thought about it at all. Just being in the moment because I had six tournaments to play in and I didn’t have time to think about being ahead of time.”
