A2A09EE7-E398-415E-9D22-FBE124796375.JPEG

The volleyball teams from Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore have qualified for the NCHSAA state playoffs and will open the first round at home Saturday.

 Photos by Ted Fitzgerald and Lynn Pennington/The Pilot

All three Moore County volleyball teams were given home contests to open the N.C. High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs that open Saturday.

Being the top team in their classification from their respective conferences, North Moore, Union Pines and Pinecrest were awarded for the first round, with Union Pines and Pinecrest eligible to host several rounds into the playoffs.

North Moore returns to the state playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. The Mustangs host East Wake Academy as the No. 9 seed in the 1A East bracket. The Eagles are 9-9 overall after a 7-3 record in conference play.

Union Pines is the No. 6 seed in the 3A East and will take on Richlands at home Saturday. Richlands started the season 4-0 before finishing with a 9-13 overall record this fall.

Pinecrest is the No. 3 seed in the 4A East and opens with South View. The Patriots were the 4A East runners-up last year and could get a rematch with last season’s 4A champ Cardinal Gibbons in the third round. South View went 12-10 this season, and finished fourth in the United 8 Conference with an 8-6 record.

