After both Union Pines and Pinecrest proved to be the two best girls soccer teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this season, the individual awards and all-conference team for the league reflected those results for the Patriots and Vikings.
Union Pines junior goalkeeper Kadence Miller was named the conference’s goalkeeper of the year, Pinecrest junior Savannah Dunahay was named the conference’s top defensive player, and Union Pines coach James Horwath was named coach of the year in the conference, the league announced at the end of the season.
Union Pines and Pinecrest had identical records, with an 11-1 mark in the Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Pinecrest won the first meeting between the sides early in the season, and the Vikings responded with a win in the regular season finale, and then again a week later in overtime in the conference tournament championship game.
Miller posted a 1.229 goals against average, with opponents getting 27 shots past her in 1,757 minutes in goal. With 160 saves, she averaged seven saves per game.
Pinecrest used Dunahay in several different positions this season, with her play in the midfield providing a lift to the defense, and her offensive efforts helped the Patriots to score 3.3 goals per game.
Horwath led the Vikings through a tough schedule this season that had them facing some of the top teams across the state. The Vikings finished with an 18-3-2 overall record.
Joining Miller on the all-conference from Union Pines were freshman Taryn Pekala, senior Lexi Robbins, senior Gianna Silvestri, sophomore Abigail Robbins, senior Taylor Leach and junior Eva Reinhardt.
In her first season with the Vikings, Pekala scored a team-high 24 goals and she assisted on 13 goals. Lexi Robbins scored 22 goals this season and led the team with 19 assists.
Silvestri scored 17 goals and tallied 11 assists in her final season. Reinhardt scored three goals, but filled the role of facilitator with 13 assists.
Abigail Robbins and Taylor Leach were key pieces in the Union Pines defense.
Pinecrest’s all-conference team honorees included Dunahay, senior Abby Veit, junior Sami O'Reilly, sophomore Kamden Lewis, senior Keaton Clark, Morgan McGuirt and Haley Kallgren
Clark was the team’s second-leading scorer with 17 goals and six assists.
O’Reilly, McGuirt and Dunahay scored five goals each this season, and O’Reilly assisted on eight other scores. The trio also played a big part on the defensive side of the ball.
Lewis and Veit were vital parts of the defense. Kallgren was the team’s starting goalkeeper and had 76 saves this season.
Gillian Garrison from Lee County was the conference’s offensive player of the year. Union Pines and Hoke County were awarded the John Williams/Bobby Purvis sportsmanship award.
