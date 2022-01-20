The packed house in Union Pines’ Bob Ward Gymnasium got their money’s worth in the nightcap of Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference doubleheader, even though the start of the contest looked as though the boys basketball game could end in a lopsided blowout like the girls game that preceded it.
As has been the case for much of the season, the Union Pines boys basketball team dug itself out an early hole, but key plays late by a veteran Pinecrest team gave the Patriots a 61-55 win on the road.
“These guys live for these moments. This team has been through some stuff together and they will not quit until the bitter end,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “They enjoy these moments, they elevate their game when things get tight like this and that’s what they did.”
Two intense student sections from each school chanted throughout, adding to the energy of the game where second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference hung in the balance. The moment wasn’t too big for a pair of seniors, Pinecrest’s J.J. Goins and Union Pines’ Isaiah Robbins.
“I just loved the energy. The gym was loud. I couldn’t hear nothing really,” Goins said. “That’s the best atmosphere to play in I think. The gym was loud, and everybody’s got to have their head on straight. If we stay together, we are going to win every time.”
Goins sat out the first half as a part of an internal suspension with the team that sidelined him for the four games coming into the matchup. He stepped on the floor in the third quarter with Pinecrest (11-4, 4-1 Sandhills) holding a 36-20 lead over their rivals.
Halftime adjustments by the Vikings (14-3, 4-2 Sandhills) fueled a comeback that had the decibels of the gym at an ear-splitting level when Kelby Wright stole a pass on the wing from Pinecrest and finish it with a left-handed flush with four minutes to go in the third, making it a 36-32 ballgame.
“We didn’t play our basketball, our game (in the first half). We didn’t win 14 games by the luck of the draw,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said. “We were not getting stops in the first half. In the second half, we kind of threw a different press than we did in the first half. It was something they hadn’t seen yet so it was something new.”
Pinecrest’s offense went quiet as turnover after turnover in the backcourt gave the Vikings life. Stevenson Haskell hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the run and Robbins scored six points late in the period, including a layup with 10 seconds left to give Union Pines a 39-38 lead.
Goins scored two free throws with less than two minutes to go in the third, and made a layup with five seconds left to account for Pinecrest’s only scoring in the period.
“I had to help keep everything on track and stay on pace and not get frustrated if you make a bad play. It is what it is,” Goins said. “You’ve got to keep playing, and I just kept playing and trying to keep my head in the game.”
The fourth quarter started with six lead changes within the first four minutes as Robbins scored the first six points for Union Pines to help keep the Vikings close with Pinecrest.
The 6-foot-6 Union Pines big man was a problem all night for the Patriots with Robbins continuing his run of scoring as of late with 20 points in the loss.
“He’s been doing it the last three games with three double-doubles. We knew the game was going to be different when he went in the game,” Boney said. “We knew they had nobody that could guard him in the post. We put pressure on them for that reason.”
Coming out of a timeout with 3:46 left in the game, Pinecrest held a 47-45 lead. Colby Wallace came through in the clutch again this season with a 3-pointer with 3:30 left to take the lead out to five points.
“That’s Colby Wallace and that’s what he does. He’s right there when you need him and he lives for these moments,” Parrish said. “When things get tight and that’s when you see the most personality.”
A bucket from Wallace with 1:05 left took the lead out to 56-47, providing enough separation for the Patriots to close out the win. The junior scored seven of his 12 points in the final period.
Goins scored five of his nine points in the fourth quarter, but his leadership in the second half was a key in helping the Patriots handle the emotional setting.
“He was a little shocked, a little surprised. He felt the crowd was very excited to see him. We all were excited to see him,” Parrish said of Goins stepping on the floor to start the second half. “He’s a part of this team and he’s a big part of what we do, and he helps us out tremendously.”
Pinecrest took an 18-5 lead after the first quarter, providing a shock early to the Vikings that would take more than a quarter for the home team to respond.
Nehemiah Thomas scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first half for the Patriots. Julllien Cole netted his 10 points in the first half.
Wright scored 12 points for Union Pines, who will take on Lee County Thursday night to start the second rotation of conference games.
“We’ve got seven games left, and we’ve got to keep pushing forward,” Boney said. “It’s not done. We’ve got seven games. We’ve got to see how we finish in this conference and get ready for the conference tournament and state playoffs.”
Pinecrest, now in sole possession of second place in the conference standings, shifts its focus to the next game taking on conference-leading Richmond at home Tuesday, looking to avenge a 68-40 loss to open league play this season.
“I think we are a lot better now than where we were then,” Parrish said. “The team is better, we’ve figured out the rotations, everybody knows what their role is for us to have success and we’re excited for Tuesday.”
Pinecrest Girls Lock Down Vikings
Holding the Union Pines girls basketball team to single-digit scoring outputs across all four quarters, Pinecrest claimed a 49-27 win on the road Wednesday.
The win keeps the Patriots (9-4, 3-1 Sandhills) in the mix for the Sandhills Athletic Conference, with one loss to Richmond being their only blemish in league play.
“We are pleased to still be competing for the conference championship,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We’ve got to keep competing day in and day out.”
With the defense limiting the Vikings (9-8, 3-3 Sandhills) on offense, Pinecrest scored 12 points in the first quarter, 15 points in the second quarter and 17 points in the third quarter to build up a 44-18 lead.
“We’re right around the corner from each other and Union Pines wants to beat us and we want to beat Union Pines,” Cole said. “The atmosphere is always great when you have Pinecrest and Union Pines playing, and it was a good win for us.”
Aniyah Jackson scored 12 points and Brittney Sparrow added 11 for the Patriot backcourt. Donaka Owens and Emmie Modlin each scored six points.
Union Pines was led in scoring by Aaliyah Basler with 14 points, Sara Adams scored eight points and Taryn Pekala had four points.
“We didn’t quit. This is one of those nights where it looked like everything they shot went in and everything we shot missed,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “Ultimately, we’re not going to beat good teams if we are not shooting well, missing 15 free throws, having 24 turnovers and getting out-rebounded.”
Union Pines takes on Lee County Thursday at home and Pinecrest takes on conference-leading Richmond at home Tuesday.
