North Moore senior Kevin Hernandez felt the agony of one season ending Thursday night, and wasn’t about to let the feeling happen again when he got a second chance.
After playing in the boys soccer team’s loss earlier in the day on the road, Hernandez made it back for the second half of the North Moore football team’s second-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff game against Pender at home. With the game in his hands, or foot rather, Hernandez drilled an extra point following a Mustang touchdown with 22 seconds left. The extra point is the smallest point value in the sport, but was far from insignificant Thursday, serving as the game-winner in the 13-12 win.
“I knew that they were going to need me. It was an instinct for me to come back and help them out,” Hernandez said. “Soccer is done, sadly, but I came back an hour here just to kick the game winning extra point.”
The Mustangs face Perquimens in the third round at home next week with the win over the Patriots.
The hour-plus drive for Hernandez was a chance to collect himself after the 1-0 defeat for the Mustangs at Voyager Academy in Durham. At halftime as the players walked to the sidelines after their warmups, a small group of teammates clapped and welcomed the starting kicker back to the sidelines. Nearly 24 minutes of game action later, the cheers were much louder and more widespread across the stadium for Hernandez.
“We talked about it and we said, ‘What’s our best option here?’ Being tied, we had a ton of faith in Kevin. Kevin’s kicked 45 out of 47 (extra points) this season, and the two that he missed were blocked,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That’s one of the reasons I love North Moore. A kid goes out and plays a soccer game in the first half, misses the first half and then gets the job done in the second.”
The kick sealed a comeback for No. 2 North Moore (12-0) that was nearly a year in the making. After losing to Pender 50-12 to end last season, the Mustang defense was focused and stayed true to their assignments to slow down the Patriots.
“I had the quarterback, just to make sure, because he likes to keep the option. I kept that contain, and the one time I didn’t, he broke through. I learned from that and I kept pushing forward,” senior linebacker Zeb Purvis said. “Last year, I think we were defeated by halftime. We got down and acted like it was over with at halftime. This year, we kept the momentum up all four quarters, and we didn’t let them get us down.”
No. 18 Pender (6-6) accounted for 167 yards of total offense in the game, and outside of two rushing scores of 27 yards from A’Tavion Pickett and 24 yards from Christian Hayes, the Patriots were kept in check.
“I think what we said was that we weren’t going to let us dominate us and send us home for the second game in a row,” junior linebacker Elliott Furr said. “They were a tough team last year, they lost in the fifth round of the playoffs to the state champs by eight points. It was big for us to come out on fire.”
Those scores came in the second half for the Patriots, changing the lead from 6-0 North Moore at halftime, to 12-6 Pender with 10:40 left in the game.
North Moore’s first offensive drive of the fourth quarter fizzled out, resulting in a punt, but the defense continued to do its job, and got the ball back to the offense one last time.
“We just had to keep going out there and doing our job. We play defense, we don’t worry about offense. We know they will get it together and we trusted them to score the football,” Furr said.
With 6:04 left in the game and 80 yards to the end zone, North Moore converted a third-and-12 with its only pass completion of the night from Brady to Noah Rogers, a 41-yard gain on a screen pass, to set up in Pender territory.
“We just kept rolling from there,” Rogers said of the play that came after six empty possessions for the Mustang offense.
The Mustangs marched down, and fittingly scored the game-tying touchdown with 22 seconds left on a quarterback keeper from Brady less than a yard out, staying true to their grind-it-out offensive style of play.
“We decided right there that if Carson touched the football, we knew he would get in the end zone,” Carrouth said. “I’m just so proud of the guys and the courage they showed and the guts they showed.”
Offensively, Pender’s heavy load of defenders at the line of scrimmage gave the Mustangs fits, but the home team was able to average more than four yards per carry. On the second drive of the game, Jakarey Gillis broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run, and the point after try was blocked to make it a 6-0 Mustang lead that stood for nearly two quarters.
A win next week in the third round of the state playoffs can make this year’s team the first in school history to advance to the fourth round, possibly another feather in the cap for the Mustangs after the school’s single-season win total was set Thursday in the win.
“They love each other, man. That’s what it comes down to. They love each other, they wanted another week together and they found a way to earn that next week,” Carrouth said.
Rogers added: “The last two or three years, we’ve had a bond, and I don’t think anybody else can break that.”
Family was said multiple times from players after the game, describing the bond that goes further than football for the Mustangs. The win sealed another week the family gets to stay together.
“Everybody is like a family. I didn’t want to let anybody down,” Hernandez said.