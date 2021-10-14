Before we can have a week with three home football games in Moore County all on the same night, we have to go through a week like this one.
Week 9 of the season brings all three games on the road, but they say that the night is darkest before dawn. The one positive that comes with road games is a break in the usual. I personally like going to new venues to see the uniqueness that comes with gameday at a different school. For Union Pines and Pinecrest, they get to experience the large jumbotrons that were the first two installed in the conference, before Pinecrest added its upgrade last winter.
I’m not sure what to expect for North Moore as it goes to Cummings, other than taking the same field that former NFL player Brandon Tate played on before graduating and going on to play at UNC and then the league.
Personally, I'm just glad I have more than two games to pick this week. My record stands at 12-7 through Week 8.
North Moore at Cummings
Taking a week off in the middle of the season was a well-needed break for the Mustangs, but it also comes with reacclimation for the team back together ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Cavaliers. Maybe it was a case of the Mondays, but the practice I saw earlier this week showed a lot of rust on the North Moore wagon.
Cummings throttled Jordan-Matthews earlier this week and before that the offense had no trouble putting up points on Bartlett Yancey. The matchup with Bartlett Yancey was North Moore’s last showing, and the Mustang offense didn’t have its best game in the win. That will have to change this week if North Moore wants to keep up with an athletic Cummings team.
Cummings 27, North Moore 24
Pinecrest at Scotland
Pinecrest hasn’t lost to Scotland in three seasons, meaning no player on the Scotland team has ever beat the Patriots. That in of itself is enough to motivate an always talented Scots team looking to set its closing stretch up on the right foot. The closing stretch of the season for Scotland includes games against Lee County and Richmond.
Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said that you can throw the COVID-19 layoff out the window when it comes to expecting a slow start for Scotland, and I believe that will be true. However, that fourth quarter last week by Pinecrest is something that not many teams can prepare for as the Patriots have shown they have conditioned athletes wanting to finish games after two games earlier this season that were lost in the second half.
Pinecrest 28, Scotland 21
Union Pines at Hoke County
Union Pines has been through all kinds of adversity this season, and now finds itself looking to make the most of the last three games of the season. The Vikings will need some help on defense to kickstart the offense by forcing a turnover and building momentum, like we saw in the first quarter against Richmond last week.
The defense from Union Pines also will have to face some of the best athletes in the conference, so it will be up to the linebacker group to slow those Hoke County weapons down. That group is the one that has grown and stood out this season.
Hoke County 24, Union Pines 18
