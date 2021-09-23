One of my favorite feelings in the world is that of the methodical rise to the top of a roller coaster.
Harnessed in as the ride seems to inch up the highest peak on the ride to provide momentum for the ensuing loops and curves. That suspense, especially when it's your first time riding the roller coaster, has your heart racing and the hair on your neck standing on end as you don’t know what’s coming and are ready for the adrenaline to be released.
Going up that hill takes as long as the rest of the ride in many cases, and that’s where we find ourselves now in high school football season. We are in the roller coaster, topping the initial hill and now staring at the wild and crazy end to this season that is before us the next five weeks.
Some people will throw their hands up in joy and embrace the rest of the season, while others will hold on tight to the handles on their harness and pray for the season to end quickly. Either way, we are all on this ride together so let’s take it in as conference play begins to start in full swing from here until the playoffs in early November.
After picking last week’s lone game correctly, my record stands at 7-5 through Week 5.
Pinecrest at Richmond
After a string of matchups in which Richmond dominated Pinecrest on the scoreboard in recent years, the matchup between the teams in the spring was the closest game in the series since the 2016 season as the Raiders claimed an overtime win. Pinecrest looks to take that and go one step further this time around down U.S. 1.
One major obstacle is the uncertainty at quarterback for the Patriots. The second half of the Grimsley game provided a glimpse of what is possible when the young passers are put under pressure, and Richmond will provide that if the passers are indecisive for a split second. A lot will be placed on the run game for Pinecrest to fuel the offense and keep the defense honest.
Richmond 35, Pinecrest 24
Bartlett Yancey at North Moore
Nothing says welcome to a new conference like this matchup for the Mustangs. On top of being a small fish in a pond with bigger fish as one of two 1A teams, the first conference game looks to be almost like a conference championship matchup based on how both teams have started the season.
West Columbus provided a look of a spread offense with athletes getting out in space to challenge the North Moore defense last time out. Bartlett Yancey will be in that same vein, but will have less size in the trenches. North Moore will be the toughest team that Bartlett Yancey has faced this season, but the game will be decided on the defensive side for North Moore and its ability to tackle in space and the secondary to lock down the passing opportunities.
Bartlett Yancey 30, North Moore 27
Graham at Union Pines
This game is a bit like an oasis on the schedule for the Vikings. After playing a team coming off a state championship game, then a 3A powerhouse last week and some of the big dogs in the Sandhills Athletic Conference looming after this week, the Vikings take on a Graham team that is still looking to find itself.
While the results on paper don’t look promising from Union Pines in losses to St. Pauls and Lee County, there have been glimmers of hope that have come from the contests. One has been the offense being able to move the ball. With things starting to come together, all that is needed is a spark to get the ball rolling downhill for the Vikings. This came should see that happen.
Union Pines 28, Graham 21
