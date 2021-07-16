While the North & South Amateur two weeks ago brought hometown support for Jackson Van Paris, the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur for one of the country’s top junior golfers will be a true home event for the future Vanderbilt golfer.
Van Paris, a member at the Country Club of North Carolina, has lived at the club for the last four years after the Van Paris moved to a home located near the sixth green of CCNC’s Cardinal Course. Now he truly is on home turf.
Galleries of people built up over the final rounds of match play two weeks ago at the North & South Amateur, and much of the same is expected for the crowd favorite at the championship, should he make another run a few miles down Morganton Road this week.
“Everybody is very behind Mr. Van Paris. We watch him practice on a daily basis,” said CCNC Chief Operating Officer Don Hunter. “Nobody’s got a work ethic like he does. The family is just a first-class family and we wish him the best of luck this week. We’re all going to be behind Jackson this week and it would be awesome to see him do well in this championship.”
His success in the Sandhills has been an ongoing list since he moved to the area.
Van Paris won the NCHSAA individual 4A state championship on Pinehurst No. 2 last month as Pinecrest claimed the team title as well. He also was a part of two state titles at The O’Neal School during his middle school and early high school years, and was an individual state champion there as well.
The only golfer to beat Van Paris this season in any high school match was teammate Holland Giles during a match on Pinehurst No. 6 earlier in the season.
Giles will be in the U.S. Junior Amateur field this week after qualifying three weeks ago at Forest Creek Country Club. The rising junior at Pinecrest High School and finished fourth at the Boys North & South Junior at Pinehurst No. 8 a week ago.
Those two local golfers will take on the rest of the stacked 264-golfer field this week at CCNC, which includes regulars to the top of the leaderboard at other junior golf and amateur championships across the country.
North Carolina represents more than 5 percent of the field as 15 golfers call the Tar Heel state home. In total, 42 states and 23 countries will be represented in the amateur championship.
While most players qualified for the championship like Giles through local events, 40 players were exempt into the field by being in the top 85 for age-eligible players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Van Paris was included in that group, as well as the top ranked players like Kelly Chinn, David Ford and Gordon Sargent.
